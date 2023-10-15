Biden raises $71 million in 3rd quarter, far outpacing Trump and the Republican field

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden's 2024 campaign said it hauled in more than $71 million in the third fundraising quarter, giving his reelection efforts a total war chest of $91 million - more than double the cash on hand of Republican frontrunner Donald Trump.

Biden's $91 million available cash to spend is the most ever for a Democratic presidential candidate at this stage of a campaign, according to the Biden campaign.

The Trump campaign raised $45.5 million in the third quarter, which began July 1 and ended Sept. 30., giving the former president $37.5 million on hand as he continues to hold a commanding polling lead in the Republican primary.

Biden's fundraising figures include money raised by joint campaign committees and the Democratic National Committee's fundraising arm in addition to Biden's 2024 reelection campaign. As an incumbent, Biden's fundraising is benefitting from only nominal Democratic opposition while Republicans have spent heavily in their primary as candidates try to catch Trump.

TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden speaks about his Bidenomics agenda at Tioga Marine Terminal in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on October 13, 2023.

The Biden campaign said more than 1.4 million individual donors have now contributed to Biden's reelection including 240,000 new donors who did not contribute in 2020.

The $71 million raised by the Biden campaign nearly equals the total raised by Trump and his closest trailing Republican contenders, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, during the same span. The DeSantis campaign raked in $15million and the Haley campaign $11 million in the third quarter.

Still, Biden's third-quarter fundraising is just shy of the $72 million he raised in the second quarter.

Julie Chávez Rodriguez, Biden's campaign manger, said the fundraising reflects "the very real enthusiasm and support" for the Biden-Harris reelection bid.

"These numbers are a testament to one of our core objectives early in this campaign: raise the resources needed to run an aggressive campaign that will win in November 2024," she said.

Reach Joey Garrison on X, formerly known as Twitter, @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden's 2024 war chest more than double Trump's after $71 million haul