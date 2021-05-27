Biden pulls out list of Republicans he says are taking credit for rescue plan they opposed

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP)

During a speech in Cleveland, President Joe Biden pulled out a list of Republican lawmakers he said was taking credit for the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9tn Covid relief bill they opposed.

“My Republican friends in Congress, not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan,” Mr Biden said.

“I’m not going to embarrass anyone but I have here a list,” he said to loud laughter from people in the room as he picked up a piece of paper.

“Back in their districts, they're bragging about the rescue plan. They touted the restaurant revitalisation fund, they touted... grants to community health care centres... I mean some people have no shame,” Mr Biden said.