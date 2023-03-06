Biden pressure prompts D.C. to cancel sentencing reform law as GOP portrays Dems as soft on crime

The District of Columbia's controversial legislation to rewrite its criminal sentencing laws and make them less punitive is being withdrawn after President Joe Biden said he would support a GOP-backed measure to override the revisions.

Biden's support to overturn the D.C. law comes as national Republicans are increasingly pointing to rising murder and assault rates in large cities and painting Democrats as soft on crime.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said he sent a letter to the Senate withdrawing the city's criminal code revision legislation from the constitutionally-required congressional review of local D.C. legislation. The measure is being withdrawn only days before the Senate is scheduled to vote on it.

The House passed a resolution to nullify the city's revised criminal codes last month, 250-173, with 31 Democrats voting with Republicans.

"I'm quite clear in my letter that pulling it back means the clock stops and it would have to be retransmitted to both houses and this will enable the council to work on the measure in light of congressional comments and retransmit it later," Mendelson said during a legislative press conference Monday.

The district's city council approved a new local criminal code late last year, which included the elimination of mandatory minimum sentences for several crimes as well as the reduction of maximum sentences for crimes such as robbery and burglary.

The legislation's passage faced immediate criticism from Republicans, especially as they have continued to depict Democrats as soft on crime in recent years.

"I don't know if that'll stop the Senate Republicans, but our position is the bill is not before Congress any longer," Mendelson added.

