As Biden prepares to make historic vice presidential pick, all eyes are on Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware – As Joe Biden prepares to announce his running mate this week, all eyes are on Delaware.

Democrats close to the campaign say an announcement is imminent, according to the Associated Press, and could come as early as Tuesday. The campaign has already been preparing, even as Biden himself spent some of the past week privately interviewing contenders in advance of his final decision.

On Tuesday afternoon, national and local reporters camped outside the Hotel du Pont, searching for clues about potential vice presidential announcements.

Hours earlier, the New York Times reported that an event was being set up at the Wilmington hotel's famous ballroom, but it's unclear if it is for the Biden campaign. The New York Times also reported an announcement could come Tuesday or Wednesday.

The candidate and longtime Delawarean has used the Hotel du Pont for several campaign speeches in recent months, as well as throughout his political career. On Tuesday afternoon, the doors of the ballroom were closed and there were no evident signs of preparations for a Biden event in the hotel's lobby.

In recent days, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Susan Rice, former national security adviser to President Barack Obama, have been mentioned as top contenders to become Biden's running mate. Either one would make history as the first Black woman to be on a major party's ticket.

Harris, a former presidential candidate, has had close ties to the Biden family for years, as she was a friend of the late Beau Biden. Other women being considered are Rep. Karen Bass of California, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Rep. Val Demings of Florida, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois.

Last week, it was announced that Biden no longer planned to travel to Milwaukee to accept the Democratic Party's nomination. Instead, he will give his acceptance speech in Delaware.

The Biden campaign and Democratic National Committee organizers have yet to release any details about where the candidate will give his speech.

