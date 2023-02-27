Biden will be playing defense on student loans this week at the Supreme Court. Here's why.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan will finally get its day at the Supreme Court on Tuesday. But some experts predict that by the time arguments end, the administration may wish it had been somewhere else.

Biden's proposal, which would forgive up to $20,000 for some borrowers, is almost certain to be in for a rough ride before a court with a 6-3 conservative majority and an increasingly skeptical view of agencies acting without clear approval from Congress.

"The case against him on the merits is very strong," said Ilya Somin, a law professor at George Mason University. Asked if the administration is certain to lose, Somin said that "their argument is bad and it's likely that a majority of the justices are going to see that."

What's happening at the Supreme Court on student loan forgiveness?

The Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday in two cases challenging Biden's student loan forgiveness program, Biden v. Nebraska and Department of Education. v. Brown. Arguments will get underway at 10 a.m. EST and will likely last several hours.

A decision about the program isn't expected until later this year, but the justices may offer clues about which way they're leaning in the cases and why.

What's at stake in the student loan cases at the Supreme Court?

About 26 million borrowers applied in the few weeks applications were open for Biden's plan last fall, and more than 16 million were approved before a pair of court decisions put the effort on hold. The administration estimates 40 million people may be eligible.

Jen Ramos is one of them. The 30-year-old Texan said she got most of the way through her studies toward a degree in communications a decade ago but had to drop out due to financial insecurity and domestic violence. A separate program got her back on track and she is now wrapping up her senior year at Texas A&M International University.

Ramos, who commutes hours to classes so she can finish the program she started, said she would be eligible for $10,000 in relief – enough to cut into the interest she owes.

"We are reliant on higher education, but degrees have not gotten less expensive," said Ramos, who works for a civil rights organization that advocates for Latinos in the media and in telecommunications. "This could make a huge difference."

Student loan borrowers gathered at the Supreme Court on Jan. 2, 2023.

Why is there skepticism about Biden's position on student loan forgiveness?

A big part of the reason for the doubt over the legality of the loan forgiveness program is that the administration has lost a number of similar cases in recent years:

Biden was prevented from extending an eviction moratorium tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. The government relied on a 1944 law that gives health officials power to "make and enforce such regulations" as they deem necessary to prevent the spread of disease. But the Supreme Court struck down the moratorium in 2021, ruling Congress couldn't have contemplated the law leading to a halt of evictions.

The Supreme Court last year ruled against a restriction on power plant emissions in a climate change case. Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for a 6-3 majority, said the ability to impose a regulation "of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself."

The court ruled last year, over the dissent of three liberal justices, that the administration didn't have the authority to impose vaccine-or-testing requirements on employers.

The Supreme Court's majority has relied on what's known as the "major questions doctrine" to strike down significant regulations that are are not explicitly authorized in the law. The plaintiffs in the student loan cases assert that same doctrine applies.

President Joe Biden stops to speak to reporters outside the White House on Feb. 24, 2023.

How could Biden win the loan forgiveness cases?

White House officials have sought to assure supporters that the law is on Biden's side. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said last week that the administration feels "very confident" about what it views as an "important policy."

And some experts say critics are reading too much into the prior Supreme Court decisions. The law Biden relied on to fulfill his campaign promise on debt forgiveness is more clear than the laws used for the eviction moratorium or vaccine mandate, they say.

To rule against Biden, Temple University law professor Mark Rahdert said, the court would have to "say the statute doesn't mean what it says." That would represent a "backpedaling," Rahdert said, for a conservative majority that has put a great deal of emphasis on reading the law for precisely what is says and nothing more.

The law gives the Department of Education power to "waive or modify" loan rules to help Americans suffering as the result of an emergency, such as the pandemic.

Some experts say Biden has a chance of eking out a narrow win on a more procedural question: Whether the correct plaintiffs sued. Before they reach the merits, the justices must first decide if the states and the borrowers who sued are harmed by Biden's plan.

Stephen Vladeck, a law professor at the University of Texas, said that some plaintiffs are raising the kind of "generalized grievance" the court has historically balked at, putting their standing to sue in question.

"What I'll be watching for is how much of the arguments...are dominated by standing," he said. "How much are the justices, especially the more conservative justices, themselves pushing back against the arguments of the red states."

