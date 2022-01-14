Biden plans dealt crushing blow by fellow Democrat

·3 min read
Joe Biden speaks to reporters after a meeting on Capitol Hill
Joe Biden speaks to reporters after a meeting on Capitol Hill

President Joe Biden has signalled his hopes of overhauling the US election system are likely doomed after two fellow Democrats came out against them.

Mr Biden has backed the hugely controversial step of scrapping a key Senate norm to pass the bills.

But Senator Kyrsten Sinema said she refused to worsen the "disease of division infecting our country".

At the Capitol to arm-twist lawmakers, Mr Biden conceded he was "not sure" his plans would work.

He wants to repeal the filibuster, which requires a 60% majority to pass certain legislation in the Senate. The upper chamber of Congress is currently split 50-50 between the two parties.

No Republicans support the two Democratic-proposed plans, the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Among other things, the bills would impose federal standards on elections, superseding the current patchwork of state-by-state rules.

On Thursday, Mr Biden went to Congress in a last-ditch effort to persuade lawmakers to remove the filibuster so he could get the legislation passed.

But emerging from a meeting that lasted over an hour, he conceded that opposition from two key Democratic lawmakers was likely to scupper his agenda.

"The honest to God answer is I don't know whether we can get this done," Mr Biden said.

"As long as I'm in the White House, as long as I'm engaged at all, I'm going to be fighting," he continued.

Ms Sinema, an Arizona senator, and another Democrat, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, both said they would not support a change to the filibuster rule.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate on Thursday, Ms Sinema said she supported the bills, but could not back Mr Biden's "short-sighted" plans to destroy the norms of the upper chamber.

"When one party need only negotiate with itself, policy will inextricably be pushed from the middle towards the extremes," she added.

In a statement later on Thursday reiterating his position, Mr Manchin quoted Mr Biden's friend, the late former Senator Robert Byrd, who once warned against any attempt to scrap the filibuster.

"We must never, ever, ever, ever tear down the only wall, the necessary fence, that this nation has against the excesses of the executive branch and the resultant haste and tyranny of the majority," Mr Byrd said.

The likely mortal blow to Mr Biden's legislative agenda came on the day that the Supreme Court outlawed his national vaccine mandate, which was central to his coronavirus pandemic policy.

Democrats have argued that the voting bills were needed to push back against recent voting laws enacted in state legislatures controlled by Republicans who argue that election security needs to be boosted.

But Mr Biden's incendiary rhetoric - likening Republican measures such as requiring ID to vote to the 1960s Civil Rights era when billy clubs, fire hoses and police dogs were used against black protesters - was described as "a little too far" by one of the president's own allies, Senator Dick Durbin, on Wednesday.

During his presidency, Donald Trump urged the Senate to remove the filibuster to secure funding for his proposed southern border wall.

While top Republican Mitch McConnell had removed the 60-vote threshold for confirming judicial nominees, he refused to take the so-called nuclear option and eliminate it altogether for legislation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • U.S. Senator Sinema sinks Democrats' hopes for passing voting rights reform

    U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema rejected President Joe Biden's plea to jettison the Senate's filibuster https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-senate-democrats-mull-ending-filibuster-pass-voting-rights-reform-2022-01-11 rule to allow Democrats to pass a voting-rights bill, all but ensuring the bill's failure. Sinema called the measure a critical tool to tamp down the nation's deepening political divisions, while fellow centrist Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said removing the guardrail would allow simple majorities to ram through extreme legislation. Sinema took to the Senate floor to reiterate her opposition shortly before Biden met with fellow Democrats in the Senate to urge them to unite around the idea and pass a law he said was critical to offsetting a wave of new restrictions on ballot access passed in Republican-led states.

  • Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

    WASHINGTON (AP) — All but conceding defeat, President Joe Biden said Thursday he’s now unsure the Democrats' major elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle the bill past a Republican filibuster. Biden had come to the Capitol to prod Democratic senators in a closed-door meeting, but he was not optimisti

  • Joe Biden On Voting Rights: 'I Don't Know That We Can Get This Done'

    From voting rights to bolstering the social safety net, the president lacks the votes to pass his agenda in Congress.

  • Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, Joe Manchin defend filibuster, likely crushing Biden's hopes of passing voting rights bill

    Sen. Sinema said she supports the two pieces of voting rights legislation championed by civil rights advocates but does not back filibuster changes.

  • QAnon supporters gather in Arizona for Trump rally hoping to be joined by Tupac and JFK jr

    A new report is predicting a large QAnon presence at one of the former President’s upcoming rallies

  • Krysten Sinema Torched Online After Rejecting Filibuster Change: A ‘Moral Disgrace’

    The Democratic senator has effectively nuked her party's push to pass two elections bills

  • Britney Spears fires back after Jamie Lynn alleges 'wake-up call' fight: 'Hope your book does well'

    After her sister, Britney Spears, was freed from her conservatorship, Jamie Lynn Spears says she tried to help her out of the situation.

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

    Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is taking his experience in hefty athletic issues and running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Smith, whose first name is pronounced Shay, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games i

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • Calgary council votes to pursue new event centre deal, will use 3rd party to gauge CSEC interest

    Calgary city council voted unanimously Wednesday to keep working on a new event centre while directing administration to determine whether the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) would be interested in re-entering discussions. Council met Wednesday to discuss the collapse of the deal for a new downtown arena, emerging out of an hours-long closed door meeting shortly after 10 p.m. to talk next steps. Council has also tasked city administration with determining whether there may be

  • NHLPA files grievance after Sharks terminate Kane's contract

    The NHL Players’ Association has filed a grievance against the San Jose Sharks for terminating the remainder of Evander Kane’s contract, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The grievance, contending the Sharks did not have sufficient grounds to make the move, was filed Sunday night, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is now in the league’s hands. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, saying