Biden picked Miami’s Brown Jackson. What comes next in her path to the Supreme Court?

Bryan Lowry
·6 min read
Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Miami’s Ketanji Brown Jackson is poised to make history as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, but first she has to navigate the U.S. Senate’s often grueling confirmation process.

Due to a 2017 Senate rule change for Supreme Court confirmations, the federal appeals judge who grew up in South Florida will require only 51 votes for confirmation to the nation’s high court rather than the 60-vote threshold, which has upended some of President Joe Biden’s other legislative priorities.

Democrats can provide those votes themselves with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote if the party remains united around Biden’s nominee.

But before the vote, Brown Jackson will have to go through the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has vetted her for federal positions three times in the past, including last year when she was elevated from her former federal district court position to a spot on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

And while those appearances are sure to be a boost for the judge who has received bipartisan support in the past, the difference between her previous confirmation hearings and the widely televised national theater of a Supreme Court confirmation hearing is like the difference between a high school basketball game and an NBA game, retired federal Judge Thomas Griffith told the Herald earlier this month.

Winning over senators one-on-one

The FBI conducts background investigations into potential nominees before they’re chosen, but now that she’s been selected individual Senate offices will also dig deeply into Brown Jackson’s background, finances and legal philosophy ahead of the hearing.

It’s a process that has tanked some previous nominees and unearthed highly personal details about other nominees who were ultimately confirmed.

Biden’s team has tapped former Sen. Doug Jones, an Alabama Democrat, to help shepherd Brown Jackson’s nomination to confirmation.

It’ll involve one-on-one meetings between Brown Jackson and senators in the lead-up to the confirmation hearing and vote.

“They’ll make her available to all 100 U.S. senators,” said Daniel Goldberg, legal director at the Alliance For Justice, a progressive judicial advocacy group that has been in frequent contact with the White House. “It will be up to senators themselves whether they want to meet with her, but hopefully they will.”

Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat and key swing vote, said in a statement Friday that he wants to meet with Brown Jackson before he decides whether he’ll support her confirmation.

Goldberg said he anticipates meetings with senators to begin next week and for the hearing to take place in late March. The committee will make a recommendation to the full Senate following the hearing.

What about Breyer?

The Supreme Court won’t be short a justice while the Senate weighs Brown Jackson’s nomination.

Breyer said in his retirement letter that he plans to step down when the court breaks for its summer recess, typically in June or July, “assuming that by then my successor has been nominated and confirmed,” a phrasing that gives Biden time to forge consensus among Senate Democrats around his pick.

The Constitution gives the president the power to appoint judges to the Supreme Court “by and with the advice and consent of the Senate,” but the Senate’s process for supplying that consent has varied throughout history.

For most of the court’s history, nominees sailed easily to confirmation in a week’s time. It wasn’t until 1916 with the nomination of Justice Louis Brandeis, the court’s first Jewish justice, that the Senate held its first public hearings on a nominee.

Brandeis, who battled antisemitism and charges of radicalism from opponents, still holds the record for the longest period between nomination and successful confirmation at 125 days, according to the Pew Research Center.

Brandeis’ contentious confirmation process set the template for drawn out battles of court nominees.

Median time frame in the last 55 years is 68 days

Since 1967, justices have faced a median time frame of 68 days between nomination and confirmation, according to the Congressional Research Service. Compare that to the median of just seven days for justices appointed between 1789 and 1966.

Of the court’s current members, Justice Clarence Thomas, who faced allegations of sexual harassment from attorney Anita Hill, had the longest gap between nomination and confirmation at 99 days. Hill’s allegations against Thomas were uncovered through the FBI background check.

Thomas’ 1991 confirmation hearings — infamous for senators’ treatment of Hill — were presided over by Biden, then-chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Biden called Hill to express regret in 2019 as he was preparing to launch his presidential campaign, but she told The New York Times that she was not satisfied with the conversation and declined to call it an apology.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was confirmed 88 days after his nomination, similarly came under scrutiny for allegations of sexual misconduct during his acrimonious confirmation process.

Christine Blasey Ford, a professor of psychology at Stanford University, accused the judge of sexually assaulting her in 1982 when they were both teenagers, an allegation that Kavanaugh vehemently denied during his nationally televised hearings.

Both Thomas and Kavanaugh won lifetime appointments to the court despite the allegations. Other nominees haven’t been able to make it through the process for more political reasons.

Four years before the Thomas hearings, Biden presided over 12 days of confirmation hearings for federal appeals Judge Robert Bork, then-President Ronald Reagan’s nominee and former U.S. solicitor general.

Bork faced fierce opposition from women’s and civil rights groups because of his criticism of key decisions protecting the right to contraception and striking down poll taxes. Biden and other Democrats opposed Bork’s nomination, which was withdrawn in favor of a more moderate pick of Justice Anthony Kennedy. The famously contentious hearings coincided with Biden’s withdrawal from the 1988 presidential race.

“I have to choose between running for president and doing my job to keep the Supreme Court from moving in a direction that I believe to be truly harmful,” Biden said at the time.

Blocking Obama’s nomination

In 2016, Senate Republicans blocked President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, without holding a hearing

In March of that year, Obama picked Garland, a federal appeals judge who now serves as Biden’s attorney general, to fill the vacancy left by conservative Justice Antonin Scalia’s death.

Senate Republicans refused to act on the nomination on the basis it was an election year and the seat was instead filled in April 2017 by Justice Neil Gorsuch under President Donald Trump.

In another election year in 2020, Senate Republicans voted to confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s pick to replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, within 27 days of Trump’s selection of the judge. Trump’s nomination was made less than two weeks after Ginsburg’s death.

It’s unclear whether Senate Democrats will move as rapidly on Brown Jackson’s nomination, but it’s likely the current majority party will act quickly on the nomination as long as she doesn’t stumble in the hearing process.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • Balkovec says support from players, staff has been great

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is teaching at the New York Yankees minor league minicamp and is a student, too. Balkovec became the first woman hired to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team when she was promoted last month by the Yankees to dugout boss of the Low A Tampa Tarpons. The 34-year-old has smashed several barriers on her way to the position. She was the first woman to serve as a full-time minor league strength and conditioning coach, then the first to be

  • With many great moments came much controversy, drama at Beijing Games

    As the Winter Olympics have come to a close, and the eyes of the sports world turn away from Beijing, these past three weeks have left fans with plenty to remember and look forward to — but with that, came much controversy and drama. From disqualifications for ski jumping suits, an ongoing doping scandal involving the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and judging issues in men's snowboarding events, there have been plenty of headlines throughout. Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Vali

  • Rodgers says he still hasn't decided on his 2022 plans

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • Gilles' set-piece goal gives Canada a rare win over Germany at Arnold Clark Cup

    NORWICH, United Kingdom — Short on options in attack, Canada looked to its defence Sunday in scoring a rare win over European heavyweight Germany. Centre back Vanessa Gilles' early goal lifted Canada past the third-ranked Germans, a 1-0 decision that moved the Olympic champions atop the standings at the four-team Arnold Clark Cup. It was only Canada's second win in 17 meetings (2-15-0) with Germany. The sixth-ranked Canadian (1-0-1) women face No. 9 Spain (0-0-2) on Wednesday at Wolverhampton's

  • Toronto FC signs Kadin Chung amidst talk a more experienced fullback in on his way

    Toronto FC added former Pacific FC defender Kadin Chung to its first-team roster on Wednesday amidst speculation that a more experienced fullback signing is in the works. The MLS team has been linked to veteran Italian left back Domenico Criscito, currently with Genoa, with reports indicating a deal may be close. The 35-year-old Criscito, who has won 26 caps for Italy, has spent most of his career with Genoa and Russia's Zenit Saint Petersburg, although he also had a spell with Juventus early in

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night

  • Vancouver Whitecaps extend starting goalkeeper Thomas Hasal through 2023

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up their No. 1 goalkeeper, signing Thomas Hasal to an extension through 2023. The deal, announced Tuesday, also includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Hasal, 22, was elevated to the starting 'keeper position in January when the 'Caps dealt star netminder Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money and draft picks. Sporting director Axel Schuster said Crepeau requested a trade, citing a "very special personal situatio

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins power past Avalanche, 5-1

    BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak's scoring slump is a thing of the past. A game after ending a four-game scoreless drought, the Bruins’ top scorer had two goals to help the Boston Bruins roll past the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Monday. Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston, which has won two straight. Jeremy Swayman had 28 saves and Taylor Hall added three assists. “I think that was the best game of this year if you're talking full game, 60

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • Should Scottie Barnes move to the bench?

    Nick Nurse has alluded to using his bench more going forward and a player who would help it become an asset for the Toronto Raptors is Scottie Barnes, while Khem Birch would help the starters settle into more traditional roles. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a

  • Pickleball is one of Canada's fastest-growing sports. But the paddle and ball can make a racket

    Pickleball has been a blessing for some during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering up exercise, fresh air, and a chance to socialize outdoors. But for some who live near pickleball courts, the cacophony that comes with the burgeoning sport can be a curse. Many pickleballers play their sport on reconfigured outdoor tennis courts. The sport has ties to tennis, but uses a paddle instead of a racket, and a hard ball instead of a fuzzy tennis ball. The results can be noisy. Connie Ball, who lives near pi

  • At Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background

    BEIJING (AP) — Warnings to use disposable “burner” phones and laptops. Privacy-protecting software. Concerns about a security flaw in an official Games smartphone app. Such precautions fueled unease about data privacy for competitors and attendees at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Not everyone heeded them. “Honestly, I’ve been coming to China for 12 years or whatever, and I’m not that important,” Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris said. “Maybe if I was a diplomat or something, then I’d switch o