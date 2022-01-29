Who Will Biden Pick for Supreme Court — and How? What Will Republicans Do? All About the Process

Aaron Parsley
·8 min read
Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer
Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer

Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer

Now that Justice Stephen Breyer has officially announced he will retire, allowing President Joe Biden to appoint his first nominee and keep a promise to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court, what happens next?

The process of replacing a Supreme Court justice began many months ago. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Thursday that Biden began reviewing bios of potential nominees during the 2020 campaign and "he's been reviewing bios as president, since last year."

Things ought to move fairly quickly now — with the stakes of the moment underlined by the looming midterm elections that will decide control of the Senate next year.

"It's my intention to announce my decision before the end of February," the president said Thursday, adding that his expectation is for the Democratic-led Senate to "move promptly" in confirming his nominee.

That shouldn't be a problem, given a statement made by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer shortly after news broke of Breyer's retirement. "President Biden's Supreme Court nominee will receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee and be considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed," he said.

When the Republicans controlled the Senate in the final few months of President Donald Trump's presidency, it took them only 38 days from the day Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Sept. 18, 2020, until Oct. 26 to confirm her replacement, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was sworn in the next day.

That speedy pace of confirmation drew outcry from the Democratic minority, who said it contradicted precedent. But the example may have been instructive.

RELATED: Press Secretary Jen Psaki Sidesteps Questions on Biden's SCOTUS Pick: 'I See What You Did There'

How Will Biden Decide Who to Pick?

In addition to vowing to keep his promise to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court, Biden explained how he and his administration will go about vetting potential nominees.

"Our process is going to be rigorous. I'm going to select a nominee worth of Justice Breyer's legacy of excellent and decency," the president said Thursday. "I will nominate someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity."

Supreme Court Justices
Supreme Court Justices

Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Supreme Court justices

Biden maintained that he would enlist opinions of Republicans as well as Democrats. "I'm going to invite senators from both parties to offer their ideas and points of view," he said after pointing out that the U.S. Constitution directs a president with the "advice and consent" of the Senate.

"I'll also consult with leading scholars and lawyers," he continued. "I'm also fortunate to have advising me in this selection process Vice President Kamala Harris. She's an exceptional lawyer, former attorney general of the state of California, a former member of the Senate Judiciary Committee."

RELATED: Joe Biden Reaffirms Kamala Harris Will Be His 2024 Running Mate

Psaki has said the vice president's role will be "central" and told reporters Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain and White House Counsel Dana Remus have been involved in consulting with the president and preparing reports on potential nominees and will also play a role the process of picking someone.

Biden pledged to "listen carefully to all the advice I'm given" and to "study the records and former cases carefully."

He will also meet with candidates, he said Thursday.

Ketanji Brown Jackson, Leondra R. Kruger, J. Michelle Childs
Ketanji Brown Jackson, Leondra R. Kruger, J. Michelle Childs

Kevin Lamarque/Getty; S. Todd Rogers/AP; Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Who Needs to Dust Off Her Resume?

There could certainly be some surprises, but three names have emerged as early front-runners.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has already had some success in the nomination process. She was confirmed by the Senate in a 53-to-44 vote last year after Biden nominated her U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. All 50 Democrats voted for her as did Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Judge Jackson, 51, was formerly a judge in the District Court in D.C. and she clerked for the departing Justice Breyer for a term that began in 1999. Born in Washington but raised in Miami, she graduated from Harvard College and Harvard Law School.

California Supreme Court Associate Justice Leondra R. Kruger is familiar to the high court. In addition to serving as a law clerk for former Justice John Paul Stevens and presenting arguments before the court on behalf of the federal government during the Obama administration as a deputy solicitor general, the Los Angeles native is a graduate of Yale Law School just like four of the current justices.

RELATED: Justice Clarence Thomas Recalls RBG's 'Strength and Perseverance' In Touching New Remembrance Letter

At Yale, the justice, now 45, was the first Black woman to be named Editor-in-Chief of the Yale Law Journal.

Judge J. Michelle Childs has been recommended by Biden's influential ally Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina. The judge currently serves on the District Court in Columbia, South Carolina, and Biden reportedly said in December he would like to promote her to the federal appeals court for that circuit.

Childs, 55, graduated from the University of South Carolina's law school — a public rather than a private school — which Clyburn pointed to as an asset.

"One of the things we have to be very, very careful of as Democrats is being painted with that elitist brush," the congressman said last summer, referring to Childs' background and education. "When people talk to diversity they are always looking at race and ethnicity — I look beyond that to diversity of experience."

RELATED: Looking Back at Year 1 of the Biden Administration

How Will Republicans Respond to Biden's Nominee?

Some commentators on the right have raised concerns over Biden's decision to nominate a Black woman, suggesting that it limits his options and that the best candidate should be put forward without considering his or her race or gender.

Sen. McConnell has already offered a glimpse into his thinking when it comes to Biden's nominee.

"The American people elected a Senate that is evenly split at 50-50. To the degree that President Biden received a mandate, it was to govern from the middle, steward our institutions, and unite America," he said in a statement Thursday. "The President must not outsource this important decision to the radical left. The American people deserve a nominee with demonstrated reverence for the written text of our laws and our Constitution."

Speaking to reporters, McConnell — who stonewalled President Barack Obama's ability to fill a vacancy at the end of his term — also said he will give the nominee a "fair look."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky

Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Sen. Mitch McConnell

Though Republicans have been able to successfully stop parts of Biden's proposed agenda from becoming law, they won't have access to a crucial tool: the most-discussed filibuster.

The senate rule effectively creates a 60-vote threshold to pass legislation, rather than a simple majority. Republicans themselves are partly responsible for removing the use of the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees. They changed the rule to confirm Supreme Court Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, a Trump nominee, in 2017.

RELATED: Inside Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Personal Library: More Than 1,000 Books Are on Sale Now

Attempts to carve out another exemption to the rule — this time for voting rights legislation — failed earlier this month, thanks in part to Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona who joined Republicans in opposing a change in rules around the use of the filibuster.

Speaking of Manchin and Sinema, who've been a thorn in the sides of fellow Democrats who want to pass legislation sent to Congress by the Biden White House, eyes will be watching their every move as the Supreme Court battle heats up to see if either or both might go against the Democratic grain once again.

With a 50-50 Senate, Democrats need everyone on board, though some Republicans — like those who already voted to confirm Judge Jackson last year — may also greenlight Biden's pick.

RELATED: The Historic Firsts in President Joe Biden's Administration

Will a New Justice Reshape the Court?

A new justice will certainly make her mark on the Supreme Court and, depending on her age and how long she serves, her influence could last decades.

But Biden is expected to replace liberal-leaning Breyer with another liberal, so his choice won't likely tip the scales to the left.

Six conservative justices — half of which are Trump appointees — currently have a firm majority on the court.

Though anything could happen (Justices Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg both passed away while serving, which created vacancies), court watchers don't see any of the six following Breyer, 83, into retirement any time soon. The oldest, Justice Clarence Thomas, is 73 and more noticeable more active than he's been in the past.

