Biden was part of resistance that ousted me from power, says Liz Truss

Liz Truss delivers the 2023 Margaret Thatcher Freedom Lecture at The Heritage Foundation, in Washington DC - J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Liz Truss said Joe Biden was part of the "coordinated resistance" she blamed for ending her brief premiership in a US speech intended to revive her economic and political agenda.

The former prime minister also attacked the French president Emmanuel Macron and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, for showing “weakness" by meeting with the Chinese premier, Xi Jinping.

Speaking at the Heritage Foundation in Washington DC, Mrs Truss warned a "new kind of economic model" was taking hold on both sides of the Atlantic, that focused on "redistributionism", "stagnation" and "the imbuing of woke culture" into businesses.

She cited Mr Biden's Inflation Reduction Act - the US president's $454 billion (£363.4bn) flagship bill aimed at tackling climate change, tax and healthcare - as an example.

Mrs Truss said the legislation would "encourage US industry to spend their time rent-seeking". "And it's also going to cut competitors out of the market, including companies in the United Kingdom," she said.

Liz Truss says Joe Biden was one of the forces in play in her ultimate demise as UK prime minister - Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street

She also hit back at Mr Biden's critique of her tax-cutting policies while in Number 10, saying: "It's not a matter for the US president, it's a matter for the UK Government how we best have tax rates that deliver for everybody across our country."

And she delivered a forceful rejection of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) plans for a minimum corporation tax rate, first proposed by Joe Biden.

"We need a UK-US trade deal. Not a UK-US tax deal," she quipped.

She went on to concede her ousting from Downing Street following her disastrous economic plans after just 49 days, had been a "major setback". But she said the point of her speech on Wednesday was to "take on those who resist change".

Reflecting on her brief tenure, she said she had "simply underestimated the scale and depth of resistance" to her economic agenda.

She said: "We didn't just face coordinated resistance from inside the Conservative Party, or even inside the British corporate establishment. We faced it from the IMF, and even from President Biden."

Mrs Truss was delivering the right-wing think tank's annual Margaret Thatcher freedom lecture in which she made the case for "Anglo-American capitalism", espousing the values of privatisation and limited government championed by Mrs Thatcher and Ronald Reagan.

Taking ‘this battle forward’

"Last autumn, I had a major setback. But I care too much to give up on this agenda," she said. "And over the coming months I'll be setting out ideas about how we together can take this battle forward."

Her most fierce criticism was reserved for Mr Macron and Ms von der Leyen, who travelled to Beijing last week to urge Mr Xi to “reason” with Russia and help end the war in Ukraine.

Mrs Truss said the trip was a "mistake", saying: "I believe that was a sign of weakness.

"It's also why it's wrong for President Macron to suggest that Taiwan is simply something not of direct interest to Europe. I don't agree with that at all," she said.

She added: "What we've seen is accommodation and appeasement by the West of these authoritarian regimes."

She went on to warn of the immediate danger China posed to the world order, saying "the invasion of Taiwan could come sooner than we expect".

“This is not some faraway prospect where there is time to reinvent the various alliances we have. This is an immediate threat to freedom and democracy," she added.

