Biden Orders Airstrikes Against Iran-Backed Militias In Iraq, Syria, Pentagon Says

President Joe Biden ordered airstrikes against several facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq and Syria on Sunday in response to attacks against American military personnel in the region, the Pentagon said.

“The targets were selected because these facilities are utilized by Iran-backed militias that are engaged in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement. “Specifically, the U.S. strikes targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq, both of which lie close to the border between those countries.”

He said the strikes were “necessary to address the threat and appropriately limited in scope.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

