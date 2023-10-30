Biden’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention offers grieving families a beacon of hope | Opinion

Life has a unique way of reshaping our perspectives and priorities. As a parent whose child tragically, was murdered in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, every day without my daughter Gina is a reminder of the dire need for change.

When it comes to gun violence in our nation, the stakes are profoundly personal. That’s why the announcement of President Biden’s new Office of Gun Violence Prevention feels like a light finally shining in a long, dark tunnel.

It’s no secret that the issue of gun violence has been a divisive one in our country. Yet, regardless of where we stand politically or ideologically, no one can deny the alarming statistics and the heart-wrenching stories of families torn apart, our beloved children and spouses suddenly ripped from our lives. It’s not about constitutional rights; it’s about valuing lives.

Establishing this new office underscores a comprehensive and determined approach to tackling gun violence head-on. It’s a testament to the Biden administration’s commitment to making our schools, communities and public spaces safer. For parents like me, this isn’t just a policy decision; it’s a beacon of hope.

This office will serve as a central hub, focusing efforts across various federal agencies, analyzing data and ensuring programs and funds are implemented in a coordinated manner. The focus isn’t just on the immediate aftermath of gun violence, but also its root causes, which is vital to devising proactive strategies to help prevent further tragedy.

As with any significant decision in the political arena, there have been critics. As an American family, we must all come together to help stop the carnage. As someone who has felt the searing pain of loss, I can attest that prevention is worth every penny. If this office can save even one life, it’s worth it.

We must also commend the inclusive approach of the Biden administration. By seeking input from survivors, affected families, community leaders and experts, the Office of Gun Violence Prevention promises to be both compassionate and effective. It is a collaborative endeavor that harnesses the collective wisdom and experiences of those who’ve lived the nightmare of gun violence.

Story continues

To some, this is just another government initiative. But to many families like mine, it’s a sign that our voices have been heard. It’s an acknowledgment of the countless tears shed, the sleepless nights and the relentless advocacy for a safer America.

I wish, with every fiber of my being, that no parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle, sibling, child or spouse ever has to endure what families from Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Sandy Hook, Buffalo, El Paso, Dayton, Las Vegas and countless other communities have. While the scars of our past will never fully heal, establishing this office is a promise that our nation’s future can be different.

The Office of Gun Violence Prevention reflects our values as a nation. It sends a clear message that Americans are ready to take a stand against the gun-violence epidemic that has plagued our communities for too long.

I am eternally grateful to President Biden and his team for taking this monumental step. May it serve as a catalyst for a future where all communities can thrive, children can go to school without fear and parents don’t have to mourn the loss of their children, like my wonderful Gina, to sudden and senseless violence.

Tony Montalto is the father of Gina Rose Montalto, who was a victim at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. He is president of Stand with Parkland — The National Association of Families for Safe Schools.

Montalto





