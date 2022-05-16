US allows more baby formula imports to fight shortage

·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Under fire from parents and politicians, President Joe Biden’s administration announced steps Monday to ease a nationwide shortage of baby formula, including reopening the largest domestic manufacturing plant and increasing imports from overseas.

The Food and Drug Administration said it was streamlining its review process to make it easier for foreign manufacturers to begin shipping formula to the U.S.

“The FDA expects that the measures and steps it’s taking with infant formula manufacturers and others will mean more and more supply is on the way or on store shelves moving forward,” FDA Commissioner Robert Califf told reporters.

Califf said the U.S. will prioritize companies that can provide the largest shipments and quickly show documentation that their formulas are safe and meet U.S. nutrition standards.

The imports announcement came shortly after regulators said they’d reached a deal to allow Abbott Nutrition to restart its Sturgis, Michigan-based plant, which has been closed since February due to contamination issues. The company must overhaul its safety protocols and procedures before resuming production.

Neither step will have an immediate effect on tight supplies that have left many parents searching for formula online or in food banks.

After getting the FDA’s OK, Abbott said it will take eight to ten weeks before new products begin arriving in stores. The company didn’t set a timeline to restart manufacturing.

Getting imports into the U.S. supply chain could take several months, according to administration officials. Even before the latest change FDA officials said imports of baby formula are already up more than 300% from last year.

Monday's announcement was previewed last week by the White House, which has been leaning on the FDA and formula makers to quickly find ways to alleviate the shortage. Outrage over the issue has quickly snowballed and handed Republicans a fresh talking point to use against President Biden ahead of November elections.

The shortage stems from a February recall by Abbott that exacerbated ongoing supply chain disruptions among formula makers, leaving fewer options on stores shelves across much of the country. The shortage has led retailers like CVS and Walgreens to limit how many containers customers can purchase per visit.

Abbott’s voluntary recall was triggered by four illnesses reported in babies who had consumed powdered formula from the Michigan plant. All four infants were hospitalized with a rare type of bacterial infection and two died.

After a six-week inspection, FDA investigators published a list of problems in March, including lax safety and sanitary standards and a history of bacterial contamination in several parts of the plant.

Chicago-based Abbott has emphasized that its products have not been directly linked to the bacterial infections in children. Samples of the bacteria found at its plant did not match the strains collected from the babies by federal investigators. The company has repeatedly stated it is ready to resume manufacturing, pending an FDA decision.

Former FDA officials say fixing the type of problems uncovered at Abbott’s plant takes time, and infant formula facilities receive more scrutiny than other food facilities. Companies need to exhaustively clean the facility and equipment, retrain staff, repeatedly test and document there is no contamination.

As part of the FDA's new import policy, regulators said companies would need to provide documentation of their factory's inspections.

Pediatricians say baby formulas produced in Canada and Europe are roughly equivalent to those in the U.S. But traditionally, 98% of the infant formula supply in the U.S. is made domestically. Companies seeking to enter the U.S. face several major hurdles, including rigorous research and manufacturing standards imposed by the FDA.

San Diego father Steven Hyde has faced heart-wrenching challenges finding formula for his medical fragile daughter, who was on an Abbott formula but has had to switch with the recall and subsequent shortages in other brands.

Zoie Hyde was born 19 months ago with no kidneys, a rare life-threatening condition that requires dialysis and a feeding tube until she weighs enough for a kidney transplant.

Hyde said he used an organic brand from overseas until costs and customs hurdles made that too difficult. Friends and strangers from out of state have sent him other brands, but each time she switches requires more blood tests and monitoring, Davis said.

Despite her challenges, Zoie is walking, talking and “doing pretty good’’ on other developmental milestones, Davis said.

“She’s a shining light in my life,’’ he said.

___

AP Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner contributed to this story from Three Oaks, Michigan.

Matthew Perrone And Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NBC, Fox offer fall television plans, to a point amid change

    NEW YORK (AP) — Something was missing when Fox announced its plans for the fall television season: a schedule. It was one of several signs of how the business has changed since networks resumed their annual glitzy presentations for advertisers, which had been suspended because of the pandemic. Both NBC and Fox, which kicked off the week Monday, emphasized how the flagship networks were now part of larger media companies. Networks still can boast star power. Susan Sarandon, George Lopez, Raymond

  • Unions demand return of flight crew detained in Dominican Republic for six weeks

    Unions are calling on the federal government to secure the return of five Canadian airline employees detained in the Dominican Republic. The flight crew has been held for more than 40 days after it discovered 200 kilograms of cocaine in the plane's avionics bay and reported it to police in Punta Cana on April 5, say three labour organizations representing 93,000 aviation workers. The Air Line Pilots Association, the Canadian Union for Public Employees and Unifor say their members were arbitraril

  • Judge: California's women on boards law is unconstitutional

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California’s landmark law requiring women on corporate boards is unconstitutional. Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis said the law that would have required boards have up to three female directors by this year violated the right to equal treatment. The ruling was dated Friday. The conservative legal group Judicial Watch had challenged the law, claiming it was illegal to use taxpayer funds to enforce a law that violates the equal protect

  • Big tech is fighting a new Texas law targeting social media — here's what happens next

    As a controversial new social media law went into effect Wednesday in Texas, the Supreme Court is weighing Big Tech’s emergency request to put it on hold as they fight it in court.

  • Turkey objects as Sweden, Finland seek NATO membership

    STOCKHOLM (AP) — Turkey´s president on Monday complicated Sweden and Finland´s historic bid to join NATO, saying he cannot allow them to become members of the alliance because of their perceived inaction against exiled Kurdish militants. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan doubled down on comments last week indicating that the two Nordic countries´ path to NATO would be anything but smooth. All 30 current NATO countries must agree to open the door to new members. Erdogan spoke to reporters just hours

  • Federal Election Commission deadlocks, won't punish Trump

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Election Commission has decided not to take action against former President Donald Trump after commissioners deadlocked over whether his campaign broke the law by masking how it was spending cash during the 2020 campaign. In a letter on Monday, the FEC notified the Campaign Legal Center of the outcome. The nonprofit group first brought the complaint against Trump in 2020, alleging his campaign was “laundering” hundreds of millions in spending from mandatory public d

  • U.S. eyes baby formula imports amid nationwide shortage

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. health regulators will announce action on baby formula imports as soon as Monday to address a nationwide shortage that has left parents scrambling to feed their babies, the Food and Drug Administration's chief said. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf provided no details, but President Joe Biden said last week he was working to allow more formula to come in from other countries. Califf told NBC News he does not expect the shortage of the critical baby product to last until the end of year, adding on CNN that he expects the situation to gradually improve.

  • Logjammed four-person GOP Senate primary in redrawn Ky. district is anyone’s guess

    “Short of a change in the wind, I think it will be a surprise on election night,” Sen. Adrienne Southworth said.

  • Grubhub to provide NYC office workers free lunch on May 17, 2022

    Grubhub is offering some workers in NYC free lunch on May 17, 2022.

  • Tech stocks lead Nasdaq lower, JPMorgan upgrades some China stocks

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Ransomware gang threatens to overthrow Costa Rica government

    SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — A ransomware gang that infiltrated some Costa Rican government computer systems has upped its threat, saying its goal is now to overthrow the government. Perhaps seizing on the fact that President Rodrigo Chaves had only been in office for a week, the Russian-speaking Conti gang tried to increase the pressure to pay a ransom by raising its demand to $20 million. Chaves suggested Monday in a news conference that the attack was coming from inside as well as outside Cost

  • UPDATE 2-Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA

    Elon Musk on Saturday tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1525615849167589380 that Twitter Inc's legal team accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement by revealing that the sample size for the social media platform's checks on automated users was 100. "Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!" tweeted Musk, chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc.

  • De-Arching: McDonald's to sell Russia business, exit country

    McDonald's is closing its doors in Russia, ending an era of optimism and increasing the country's isolation over its war in Ukraine. The Chicago burger giant confirmed Monday that it is selling its 850 restaurants in Russia. McDonald's said it will seek a buyer who will employ its 62,000 workers in Russia, and will continue to pay those workers until the deal closes. “Some might argue that providing access to food and continuing to employ tens of thousands of ordinary citizens, is surely the rig

  • NATO deputy chief 'confident' of finding consensus on Finland, Sweden membership

    NATO is confident that it can overcome objections by Turkey and quickly admit Finland and Sweden, its deputy chief said on Sunday, as the alliance prepares for a historic enlargement in the Nordic region prompted by Russia's war on Ukraine. Finland's President Sauli Niinisto confirmed on Sunday that his country would apply for membership and Sweden is expected to follow suit as public support for membership has grown amid security concerns.

  • Netflix stock pops after Wedbush upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the Netflix stock pop after Wedbush upgraded the streaming platform's shares.

  • Elon Musk claims Twitter's ban on Donald Trump amplified Trump's voice among the right. That's not quite true.

    Getting kicked off Twitter let the former President play the victim with his fans, but ultimately there's no substitute for its huge reach.

  • Factbox-Five U.S. midterm primaries to watch May 17 in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Idaho

    Voters in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Idaho and Kentucky hold nominating primaries on Tuesday where voters will pick their parties' candidates for the U.S. Congress and other offices, helping to shape the field for the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The Pennsylvania battle for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination has heated up in its final week.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter's legal team told him he broke his NDA by revealing its sample size for fake accounts

    Elon Musk told Twitter users they are "being manipulated" by its algorithm after reviewing its process to check for fake accounts

  • With Sweden and Finland, NATO wouldn't just get bigger. The alliance would also get a firepower boost

    Sweden and Finland bring a lot to NATO militarily – in the air, on land, at sea, and in the intelligence domain.

  • Taiga Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

    Taiga Motors Corporation (TSX: TAIG) ("Taiga" or the "Company"), a leading electric off-road vehicle manufacturer, today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter 2022 ending March 31, 2022.