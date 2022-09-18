Biden’s note to self before signing late Queen's book of condolences

Joe Biden offered reassurances to the King Charles - REUTERS

At the age of 79 he could be forgiven for needing a crib sheet. President Joe Biden signed a book of condolence in memory of the late Queen on Sunday, declaring that “the world is better for her”.

To avoid that embarrassing, awful problem of writing down a misplaced word and having to cross it out, President Biden instead dutifully copied out his message from the aide memoire he had brought with him.

He pulled the note from his suit pocket, placed it next to the book of condolence and copied it out. The note, partially visible to the camera, was entitled “Proposed Message for Queen Elizabeth II, and highlighted her “enduring… devotion” to her subjects.

The US President Joe Biden, along with the First Lady Jill Biden attend Lancaster House to sign the book of condolences - Susan Walsh /AP

President Biden and his wife Jill arrived in the UK on Saturday night and on Sunday the couple paid their respects to the late Queen, visiting Westminster Hall where her body is lying in state. The president, his wife and the US ambassador to the UK Jane Hartley stood on a platform overlooking the coffin for around two minutes, taking in the scene. He crossed himself and exchanged a few words with the First Lady.

From there the Bidens travelled to Lancaster House, where world leaders have been signing a book of condolence. While there, President Biden spoke of his affection for the Queen.

“To all the people of England, all the people of the United Kingdom, our hearts go out to you,” he told a gathering of politicians, dignitaries and Press. “You were fortunate to have had her for 70 years, we all were. The world is better for her.”

He offered a reassuring message to the new King too. “It’s a loss that leaves a giant hole and sometimes you think you'll never, you’ll never overcome it,” he said, adding: “But, as I’ve told the King, she’s gonna be with him every step of the way, every minute, every moment and a reassuring notion.”

US President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden arrive at Buckingham Palace for the King's reception for world leaders attending the late Queen's funeral - MARKUS SCHREIBER /AFP

The Queen, said President Biden, had reminded him of his own mother. “I have talked about how my mother and father thought that everyone, no matter who they were, no matter what their station, no matter where they are from, deserved to be treated with dignity,” he said, “And that’s exactly what she communicated – just the way she walked by her staff, just the way she acted. I think what she gave was a sense of, above all, the notion of service – we all owe something.

“There is something in our capacity to do that can make not just the world better, but your neighbourhood better, your household better, your workplace better, and that’s what she communicated to me and it was an honour to meet her.”

From Lancaster House, the Bidens were driven on to Buckingham Palace for the King’s reception for visiting heads of state, who have gathered in London for today’s state funeral.