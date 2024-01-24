Biden notches key 2024 endorsement from United Auto Workers

President Joe Biden received a key 2024 endorsement on Wednesday from the United Auto Workers.

UAW President Shawn Fain announced the union's support for Biden's reelection bid at their biannual conference in Washington, D.C., where Biden will give the keynote address.

"I know there's some people that want to ignore this election," Fain said. 'They don't want to have anything to do with politics. Other people want to argue endlessly about the latest headline or scandal or stupid quote. Elections aren't about just taking your best friend for the job or the candidate who makes you feel good. Elections are about power."

"The question is, who do we want in that office to give us the best shot of winning?" Fain said. "Who gives us the best shot of organizing? Who gives us the best shot of negotiating strong contracts? Who gives us the best shot of uniting the working class and winning our fair share once again?"

Last year, Biden joined UAW members striking against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis on the picket line in a strong show of support for workers amid their contract negotiations with the auto giants for better wages and conditions.

Biden also won the group’s endorsement in 2020, and it backed Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in 2016.

But Trump was successful in battlegrounds like Michigan and Ohio and Pennsylvania in that election cycle in part because of his ability to attract more union support than past GOP candidates. The UAW said it believed one in four of its members likely voted for Trump based on surveys at the time.

