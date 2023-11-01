Biden nominates three to federal bench in Miami, including nephew of major Rubio donor

President Joe Biden is nominating three individuals to the federal court in Miami, a venue that has seen a series of high-profile cases, including Bush v. Gore, the Elián González saga and the ongoing prosecution of Donald Trump.

Judges Jacqueline Becerra and Melissa Damian, both U.S. magistrate judges, are being nominated to sit on the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Becerra is currently overseeing a case involving the prosecution of a suspect involved in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

David Leibowitz, a corporate attorney in Miami for the past decade, is also being nominated to the Southern District court. The nephew of Norman Braman — a billionaire with a car dealership empire throughout South Florida — Leibowitz has been a top choice of Republican Sen. Marco Rubio for a seat on the bench ever since the Trump administration. Braman is one of Rubio’s most prominent benefactors.

Biden must appeal to Rubio if he hopes for his nominees to be approved in the Senate, where the Florida lawmaker could single-handedly block votes on their confirmation. A procedure in the chamber allows all senators to withhold “blue slips,” or written opinions, of federal judges to be appointed within their home states, effectively spiking their nominations.

Biden’s nominations come amid calls in South Florida to fill one of the vacant seats with a Black woman after the death of Marcia Cooke, the first and only Black woman appointed as a federal judge to the Southern District federal court. None of Biden’s three nominees to the Southern District is Black.

A fourth judge nominated for the federal bench elsewhere in Florida, Judge Julie S. Sneed, is a Black woman who has served as a U.S. magistrate judge for the Middle District of Florida since 2015. She is being nominated to serve on the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, based out of Tampa.

A White House official told McClatchy that the nominations continue the president’s commitment “to advance demographically and professionally diverse judicial nominees.”

“These nominees are extraordinarily qualified, experienced, and devoted to the rule of law and our Constitution,” the White House official said. “Today’s announcement shows the President’s continued efforts to make progress working with Senate Republicans, including in the South.”

“The announcement includes three highly-qualified women — including multiple women of color,” the official added, noting that Ketanji Brown Jackson — the first Black woman ever confirmed to the Supreme Court and nominated by Biden — is also a Florida native.