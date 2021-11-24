Biden to nominate Shalanda Young as budget director months after his pick Neera Tanden withdrew consideration

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Wednesday will nominate Shalanda Young to serve as budget director months after his initial choice was forced to withdraw her nomination over objections by Congress, according to a source familiar with his decision.

Young, who has served as acting director of the Office of Management and Budget since she was confirmed as Biden's pick for deputy budget director in March, would become the first Black woman to hold the position.

As budget director, Young would permanently lead the powerful executive office and play an outsized role in overseeing Biden's economic agenda, including working with federal agencies to oversee the implementation of the recently passed $1 trillion infrastructure bill and potentially the president's more sweeping social and climate spending bill should it survive the Senate.

Though Young sailed through her confirmation process in a 63-27 bipartisan vote that included support from more than a dozen Republicans, she will again need Senate confirmation to permanently serve in the role. In the meantime, she'll continue to serve as acting director, according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the details of the announcement.

A White House spokesman declined to comment.

More: 'Radioactive'? Neera Tanden, Biden's pick for budget chief, tries to win over critics on left and right

More: White House adviser Neera Tanden named Biden staff secretary

President Joe Biden holds a meeting with his Cabinet in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. From left, Deputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young, Secretary of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Secretary of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The announcement comes months after Biden's first choice, Neera Tanden, was forced to withdraw her nomination to the critical role after Republican blowback. Tanden faced a bruising confirmation process in which she was forced to repeatedly apologize for controversial statements she made about Republicans during her time leading the left-leaning think tank Center for American Progress. She has since served as an adviser to the president and was named Biden's staff secretary last month.

Young, who has more than 14 years of experience serving in different roles with the House Appropriations Committee, played a key role in shaping the coronavirus relief legislation passed earlier this year.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden to announce Shalanda Young as pick to lead powerful budget office