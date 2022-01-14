Biden to nominate NC economics professor from Charlotte area to the Fed, reports say

A Charlotte-area economist is among three people that President Joe Biden plans to nominate to seats on the Federal Reserve, according to multiple news reports Thursday night.

Biden plans to nominate Philip Jefferson, an economist and administrator at Davidson College, to the Fed’s influential board of governors, the outlets reported.

The president also intends to nominate Lisa Cook, an economist at Michigan State University, and Sarah Bloom Raskin, a former deputy secretary of the Treasury under the Obama administration. Raskin is to be nominated as the Fed’s top banking regulator.

Jefferson would be the fourth Black man to serve on the board, the Washington Post reported. If confirmed, the picks would result in the most diverse board in Fed history.

In a Jan. 4 press briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about a potential Jefferson nomination. While declining to discuss individuals at the time, she said that “it has been a priority for the president to ensure that... there are diverse choices and diverse leaders representing different roles in the Federal Reserve.”

The Fed holds significant sway over the American economy by setting the country’s monetary policy.

Prior to joining Davidson in 2019, Jefferson held an endowed professorship at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania. He’s the vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty at Davidson, and also holds an endowed economics professorship there, according to the college’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.