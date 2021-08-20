Biden news - live: President gives speech and answers questions on Afghanistan as he calls off Delaware trip

US President Joe Biden (EPA)

US President Joe Biden is delivering an address to the nation for the second time this week, as the evacuation of Americans and allies from Afghanistan continues, and concerns mount that Afghan refugees are being forgotten after Kabul was taken by the Taliban on Sunday.

Mr Biden, who said this week “chaos” was unavoidable with his country's withdrawal from Afghanistan, is expected to address concerns about the evacuation of Americans, allies, and Afghan refugees, amid reports that the effort is falling behind.

Senator Lindsey Graham has threatened the president with impeachment if one American or Afghan ally is left behind in Kabul.

It remains unclear exactly how many people are awaiting airlifts from the country before an agreed deadline of 31 August, after Afghanistan fell into the hands of the Taliban last weekend.

The US military has evacuated 9,000 people since 14 August, and 14,000 since late July. On Thursday, 3,000 left on 16 flights. While there is the capacity to move 5,000 to 9,000 a day, there are severe bottlenecks getting people through Taliban checkpoints to the airport.

As tens of thousands remain in Afghanistan, the Biden administration was forced into a reversal on fees of $2,000 (£1,469) per evacuee on Thursday, amid reports those fleeing the Taliban were being forced to reimburse the US.

