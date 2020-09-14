Biden news: Former VP accuses Trump of law and order fear-mongering and calls him a climate arsonist

Joe Biden mocked Donald Trump's law and order fear mongering in a California climate change speech, calling the president a "climate arsonist' who would accelerate the crisis. "You know what is actually threatening our suburbs - fires," Mr Biden said.

It came as Mr Trump also travelled to California to deliver a message on the state's wildfires, which he said were due to exploding trees and poor forest management.

More than 170 leading environmentalists urged people to back Mr Biden, saying a "protest vote" for a third party would result in the president's reelection.

American voters, meanwhile, believe that neither candidate is especially fit to run the country. A new Fox News poll found 51 per cent of voters believe Mr Trump does not have the mental soundness to be president compared to 45 per cent who think that Biden doesn't.

While the president travelled from Nevada to California to Arizona, he said he wasn't afraid of catching Covid-19 while Republicans blamed Joe Biden for the country’s coronavirus response as deaths surpassed the 194,000 mark.

RNC chair Ronna McDaniel said the Democratic presidential nominee could not "run from his disastrous record responding to the coronavirus”, despite Mr Trump having downplayed the threat coronavorus posed to the American public earlier this year.

Mr Biden, meanwhile, is flush with cash and is boosting ad spending in battleground states while the Trump campaign has been forced to implement belt-tightening measures to conserve resources.

Please allow a moment for our liveblog to load.