Biden news – live: Ex-VP says Trump ‘panicked’ on coronavirus and ‘crowds risk their lives’ at rallies

Joe Biden denounced Donald Trump’s coronavirus response on Monday, saying the US president was more worried about stock markets than the pandemic and that the current health crisis “was too big for him”.

“Trump panicked”, said the Democratic presidential nominee at a speech in Wisconsin, "And America has paid the worst price of any nation in the world."

The former vice president also condemned Mr Trump’s rallies, saying crowds “risked their lives” to attend the president’s campaign events, "but not Trump, he keeps his distance”.

