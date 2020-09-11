Biden news live: Former VP makes last-minute change to 9/11 schedule avoiding face-to-face with Trump

Joe Biden criticised Donald Trump over claims he told reporter Bob Woodward about a previously disclosed weapons system developed by the United States, saying the US president had “no conception of national security”.

The Democratic presidential nominee’s comments to CNN came as Microsoft Corp. revealed attempts by hackers in Russia, China and Iran to spy on both Mr Biden and Mr Trump’s 2020 election campaigns, with figures close to both candidates having been targeted.

Mr Biden will mark 9/11 with memorial services in Pennsylvania, the crash site of one of the hijacked planes involved in the attack, and at another event at New York’s Ground Zero, where the Democrat is set to avoid coming face-to-face with his election opponent, Mr Trump, on Friday morning.

