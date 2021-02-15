Biden news – live: Trump told he ‘is done’ as president calls for gun reform on Parkland anniversary
Donald Trump’s political career is over, despite his acquittal in the Senate after being impeached by the House of Representatives for inciting the Capitol riot, according to Democratic senator Amy Klobuchar.
“He violated his oath of office in what Liz Cheney called the greatest betrayal of a president's oath of office in history,” she argued on Fox News. “And those memories and those police officers’ screams will be forever etched in the memory of Americans.”
Mr Trump’s successor as US president, Joe Biden, has meanwhile called for “common sense gun law reforms” on the third anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which saw 17 people shot dead and 17 more injured, giving rise to the March for our Lives movement. “We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change. The time to act is now,” he said in a statement.