Biden news – live: President will not extend Afghanistan evacuation deadline despite demands from G7 allies

As Joe Biden takes part in a G7 virtual summit to discuss the Afghanistan crisis with allied leaders, he is resisting international and domestic pressure to extend the presence of American armed forces in Afghanistan beyond the end of August.

Following the unexpectedly rapid collapse of the Afghan military and government, Mr Biden has been hit with demands from the UK, France and others to hold Kabul airport past 31 August and allow further evacuation flights. However, the Taliban has threatened “consequences” if US troops remain on the ground into September. Meanwhile, reports have emerged that CIA Director William Burns held a secret meeting in Kabul yesterday with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar.

And on another front, Vice President Kamala Harris took off 90 minutes late from Singapore bound for Hanoi thanks to what was described as an “anomalous health incident” in the Vietnamese capital – a phrase the State Department has previously used to describe the mysterious so-called “Havana Syndrome”.

