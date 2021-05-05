Trump v Facebook ‒ live: Ex-president says ban upheld because ‘Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth’
The Facebook Oversight Board has upheld the platform’s decision to ban Donald Trump for posts related to the attack on the US Capitol in January by his supporters.
An independent group that reviews the company’s most complex issues, the oversight panel also found that the platform was wrong to ban Mr Trump “indefinitely”, and insists that the company “apply and justify a defined penalty” – giving it six months to review its initial decision.
Mr Trump has reacted to the news with fury, demanding that “these corrupt social media companies must pay a political price”.
Meanwhile, Liz Cheney’s days in the House GOP leadership look to be numbered, with her immediate senior Steve Scalise officially coming out against her.
