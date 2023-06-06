Biden must release Prince Harry’s secret immigration records

Staff at Madame Tussauds touch up a wax figure of Prince Harry - Yui Mok/PA

Prince Harry is a household name in the United States. Since moving to California in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex has become an extremely high profile public figure in the US. Together with Meghan, he has featured prominently in American media, including a major 2022 Netflix series watched by millions of viewers, as well as a heavily publicised interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. His immigration status in America is of growing public interest, especially following his own revelations of extensive and widespread illegal drug use in his bestselling memoir Spare. This interest arises in a broader context—the alarming willingness of the Biden Administration’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to violate the law. That is the key issue here.

The Heritage Foundation is the largest public policy organisation in America with more than 500,000 members. It has taken legal action to sue DHS for Prince Harry’s immigration records. Given his significant drug use admissions, normally disqualifying for entry into the US, the American people deserve answers to the serious questions raised by the evidence that Harry himself has given.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Heritage has for several decades been the leading voice in Washington calling for the robust enforcement of US immigration laws and has consistently championed the principle of securing America’s borders and the defence of US national sovereignty. It is our view that anyone who applies to live in the United States should be fully vetted and screened for entry. Those who have a history of drug use should be very carefully scrutinised if they seek to attain a visa to stay in the United States.

Key questions remain unanswered. Was Prince Harry one hundred percent truthful in his answers when he applied for a US visa? Did American immigration officials look the other way, play favourites, or fail to appropriately respond to any potential false statements by him? While President Biden’s DHS is actively flouting enforcement of immigration law at America’s southern border, are celebrity elites such as Prince Harry receiving special treatment?

The stakes for Prince Harry are certainly very high regarding the release of his immigration records. Any dishonesty on his immigration application would amount to perjury, a criminal offence in the United States.

The Biden Administration’s efforts to stonewall the release of Prince Harry’s immigration files are unacceptable. There is a clear public interest in knowing whether or not the Department of Homeland Security is enforcing the law fairly – without fear or favour—or is granting preferential treatment to celebrities. Thus far, the DHS responses to the Heritage Foundation’s lawful FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request have ranged from non-existent to frivolous and are almost certainly intended to be obstructive.

Today, a federal judge will preside over a hearing in the District of Columbia Federal Court. He will hear evidence from both the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, and from lawyers representing the Biden Administration, and issue an opinion in the coming weeks on the Heritage request for expedited processing of the Freedom of Information request.

Story continues

This hearing will be the beginning of what may be a long battle to compel the release of Prince Harry’s immigration records. We are determined to win this fight, and to ensure full transparency and accountability from the United States Department of Homeland Security and its agencies, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Nile Gardiner is the Director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at The Heritage Foundation in Washington, DC

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.