Biden must be brutally honest with Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - Michael Reynolds /Shutterstock

While the world’s attention is focused on the war in Gaza, Ukrainian officials are full steam ahead trying to convince their US and NATO partners to remain steadfast in bankrolling Kyiv’s war effort against Russia.

Unlike Zelensky’s shop, the Biden administration’s messaging on the war has been all over the place. On one day, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is beaming with confidence that Washington and its European allies will best Russian President Vladimir Putin “in a contest of wills.” Yet on others, a nervous Biden is taking to the White House podium to shame congressional Republicans into writing and passing another aid package.

Let there be no mistake: the situation right now isn’t promising for Ukraine. The military realities on the ground as well as the politics in the West could force Ukraine to alter its war strategy – if not by choice, then by necessity.

Notwithstanding Zelensky’s admonitions that the war is not at a stalemate, the facts tell a different story. The days when the Ukrainian army could rout unprepared Russian brigades like it did in Kharkiv in September 2022 are long gone, replaced by gruelling attritional fighting that moves the frontlines a few inconsequential miles in either direction. The Ukrainian army’s last major success occurred more than a year ago, when a combination of harassing Ukrainian artillery fire and difficult Russian supply lines forced Moscow to pull troops from Kherson city to more favorable positions.

Ukraine, the US and Europe had high hopes for the Ukrainian counteroffensive this summer. While nobody expected it to be easy, the expectation was that Kyiv could reach the Sea of Azov coastline, cut Russian-occupied territory in two and tighten the squeeze on Russian-held Crimea. Tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops were trained by NATO member states in preparation for the counteroffensive, equipped with heavy armor in line with NATO standards.

Russia, however, learned from its previous embarrassment in Kharkiv. The Russians spent months constructing formidable defensive lines, destroying much of the Western-donated equipment during the opening weeks of the operation. Despite Ukraine’s limited tactical advances in the Kherson area, the battlefield maps between June 2023 and November 2023 are virtually indistinguishable.

Story continues

The atmosphere isn’t promising off the battlefield either. Biden can blame Republicans on Capitol Hill all he wants, but the truth is that he contributed to the current state of desperation by promising the Ukrainians something he ultimately couldn’t fulfill on his own: military aid in perpetuity. The president and his advisers can reassure the Ukrainian government all they want, but Congress, not the executive branch, is the puppet master controlling the purse strings. That Biden, a senator for three decades, persisted as if he had Capitol Hill’s support locked up was almost inexplicable given the inherently topsy-turvy character of Washington dealmaking.

If Biden was somehow oblivious to the concept of checks-and-balances, he isn’t anymore. Congress had two opportunities to add Ukraine funding to temporary spending bills but declined to do so. House Speaker Mike Johnson is insisting that more Ukraine funding will only be taken up if the White House caves on tougher immigration restrictions and an overhaul to the asylum system.

For Zelensky and Biden alike, these are migraine-inducing developments. Unlike Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has bulked up Russia’s domestic defense production and sacrificed the entire economy to sustain a war he views as existential, Kyiv still relies on the US for most of its ammunition supplies, which ties the country’s war effort to the whims of American lawmakers. Biden, in turn, is now at risk of seeing his foreign policy agenda stymied by issues that are totally unrelated.

Complaining, however, doesn’t get you anywhere. Leaders have to operate in the world as it exists, warts and all. The brutal fact is there is war fatigue in the West regardless of whether anybody, Zelensky and Biden included, thinks it’s justified.

It’s therefore time for the Biden administration to be brutally honest with their Ukrainian colleagues about how precarious the current state of play really is. Biden and his advisers need to sit down with their Ukrainian colleagues and have a tough but absolutely necessary heart-to-heart. The message to Kyiv: the US can’t guarantee future aid packages in perpetuity, so you need to plan accordingly. This will obviously be tough for Zelensky to hear. But the alternative is burying your head in the sand and carrying on in a state of willful blindness to the circumstances.

Right now, given Russia’s propensity to throw tens of thousands of Russian men into the meat-grinder and Putin’s lack of interest in a diplomatic solution, the notion Ukraine can win the war in a conventional sense is wishful thinking. With limited resources at its disposal, static frontlines and unpredictable politics in the West, the US should advise Ukraine to hold off on any further counteroffensives in the future to conserve resources and consolidate the territory currently under its control. If this war has demonstrated anything over the last twenty-one months, it’s that offensive warfare is an extremely costly endeavor – even if it succeeds. If it fails, as so many have over the course of the war, it becomes much more difficult to sustain operations over the long-term.

Enough happy talk. The US should give Ukraine the honesty it deserves.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.