Biden mocks Trump’s handling of coronavirus: ‘This is the man who told you to inject bleach’

Joe Biden mock's Donald Trump's handling of coronavirus and treating it with bleach (REUTERS)

Joe Biden mocked Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus and the president’s suggestion people injected themselves with bleach to combat it.

“This is the same man who told you by Easter it would be gone away,” said Mr Biden after the president claimed his rival would have done much worse fighting Covid-19.

“By the warm weather it would be gone, like a miracle.

“And by the way, maybe you can inject some bleach into your arm, that would take care of it.”

Mr Trump angrily told his opponent that he had been ‘sarcastic’ when he talked about bleach.

"That was said sarcastically and you know it. That was said sarcastically,” said Mr Trump.