Biden meets Blakes, seeking contrast with Trump in Kenosha

Joe Biden made a rare long-distance campaign trek to this troubled Wisconsin town Thursday, on a political mission meant to highlight his compassion and to contrast sharply with the harsh “law and order” message the President Trump brought two days earlier.

The Democratic presidential nominee met privately for an hour with the family of Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot seven times in the back last month by a police officer in a case that sparked days of angry protests. Biden also spoke by phone with Blake, who is partially paralyzed, at the hospital.

Trump visited Kenosha on Tuesday but did not meet or talk by phone with the Blakes because, he said, they had wanted a lawyer present. He did not even mention Blake's name.

Biden's afternoon visit was designed to showcase what is considered his signature political asset — his ability to show empathy — and to reinforce his promise to unify a polarized nation amid a reckoning over systemic racism, police brutality, double-digit unemployment and a pandemic that has killed more than 186,000 Americans.

“I think ultimately what's been unleashed in a lot of people is they understand that fear doesn't solve problems, only hope does,” Biden said at a meeting with about 20 community leaders at Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha, after he met with the Blakes at the Milwaukee Airport.

"What I came away with was the overwhelming sense of resilience and optimism that they have about the kind of response they're getting," he added.

At the event, speakers focused on local concerns after weeks of racial strife, street protests and scattered violence, including the shooting deaths of two protesters. A 17-year-old counter-protester has been charged with homicide in the two deaths.

Biden mixed promises to fight for racial equality with multiple swipes at Trump, blaming the president for fomenting racial divisions in Kenosha and around the country.

He accused Trump of trying to spotlight the unrest here and in other cities to distract from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There's a reason why this administration wants to only talk about dividing the country and about law and order," he said. "They don't want to talk about all those people who have died from COVID."

Trump later derided Biden's socially distanced event in a tweet: "No crowd, no enthusiasm for Joe today. Law & Order!"

Trump has sought to persuade voters that Biden lacks the backbone to return calm to cities, and claims that his rival’s empathy extends to anarchists and others who have exploited the protests.

But the president's line of attack — a key focus of last week’s Republican National Convention — apparently is not sticking with most of the voters Trump needs to close a persistent polling gap.

Polling this week shows that the president trails Biden in almost every battleground state, including Wisconsin. He is also struggling in several Sun Belt states that he comfortably won in 2016, including Arizona and Georgia.

After nearly 50 years in public life, first as U.S. senator and then as vice president, Biden doesn’t easily fit Trump’s caricature of anarchist sympathizer.

His campaign has amplified his oft-repeated statements that, while he supports racial-justice protests, he does not condone violence.

“Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. It’s lawlessness plain and simple,” Biden said in a new national ad that features scenes of burned out cars and vandalized buildings.

Still, Trump’s appeal to voters' fear of urban unrest has forced the Biden campaign to play defense as the election moves into a critical final phase.

That has distracted from Biden’s effort to keep voters focused on what it portrays as White House blundering in the coronavirus response, mismanagement of the economy and exploitation of racial disparities.

But Trump’s last week of attacks has also helped Biden bolster his case that he is the steady hand in this race.

Trump visited Kenosha over the objections of the Democratic major and governor. He toured shops destroyed and torched during rioting last month and described the protests, which have been largely peaceful for several days, as “acts of domestic terror."

Trump said he offered to speak with the Blake family by phone, but refused because they wanted lawyers present. Two members of Blake's legal team were present when Biden met for one hour with Blake’s siblings, and spoke with his mother and lead attorney Ben Crump by phone, according to the campaign.

