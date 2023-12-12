Biden, Zelenskyy push for Ukraine aid in joint news conference

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Joe Biden are speaking at a joint news conference at the White House Tuesday as the fate of additional aid for Ukraine hangs in the balance.

"Today, Ukraine's freedom is on the line, but if we don't stop [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, it will endanger [people] everywhere," Biden said during the news conference.

"Mr. President, I'll not walk away from Ukraine, and neither will the American people," Biden added.

Earlier, the two presidents met in the Oval Office, where Biden said they stand at a "real inflection point" as he once again pressured Congress to pass billions of dollars in assistance to help Ukraine as it fights Russian invaders.

"Congress needs to pass supplemental funding to Ukraine before they break for holiday recess, before they give [Vladimir] Putin the greatest Christmas gift they can possibly give him," Biden said. "And because we've seen what happens when dictators don't pay the price for the damage and the death and the destruction they cause. They keep going, when no price is paid."

The aid package requested by the White House has stalled on Capitol Hill as Republicans seek significant changes in border security and immigration policy in exchange for its passage.

Zelenskyy made his case for the funding as he met with congressional leaders earlier Tuesday. But Republicans emerged from the closed-door conversations seemingly undeterred on tying the aid to significant border changes.

Even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a staunch supporter of continuing Ukraine aid, wasn't optimistic the impasse would be broken by the time lawmakers leave for holiday recess. McConnell told reporters it was "practically impossible" to get the funding package across the finish line before Christmas even if an agreement were reached soon.

Some Senate Republicans agree they should stay in town until they can strike an agreement.

"Not negotiating, walking away, and letting us go for two or three weeks without negotiating in my opinion is irresponsible. We've got to move in real time," North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis told ABC News' Mary Bruce.

Biden told Zelenskyy he has "called on Congress to do the right thing to stand with Ukraine and to stand up for freedom."

"And I want to thank you for being here. You're going to help the cause, and I don't want you giving up hope," Biden told the Ukrainian president.

Biden also announced a $200 million military package under the Presidential Drawdown Authority -- a fund that is running dry, which is why the administration is requesting more from Congress

Zelenskyy thanked the U.S. and other partners for their support, and said it was a "special day" for Ukraine with almost 600,000 soldiers now fighting on the battlefield.

"This is their day, and they prove every day that Ukraine can win," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

