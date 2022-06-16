Should Biden meet with the Saudi crown prince?

Brigid Kennedy, Staff Writer
·4 min read
President Biden and MBS.
President Biden and MBS. Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

President Biden will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (also known as "MBS") during his July visit to Saudi Arabia, the National Security Council's John Kirby confirmed Tuesday. But both the trip and the meeting, ostensibly motivated by rising energy prices amid the war in Ukraine, have already garnered some pushback — in addition to a number of other human rights abuses, MBS is believed to have approved the murder of former Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Here's what experts have said about a controversial sit-down between the two leaders:

A visit would serve to indulge the Saudi regime

Biden had promised during his presidential campaign to make Saudi Arabia "a pariah" for a few reasons, Khashoggi included. And though he has made some (but perhaps not enough) progress in that department, meeting with and making "concessions" to bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler, is both risky and at odds with his campaign vow, claimed The Washington Post editorial board.

"The contrast between professed U.S. principles and U.S. policy would be stark and undeniable," the editorial board argued of a meeting between Biden and bin Salman. "For decades, U.S. presidents have indulged the Saudi regime, based on a sometimes exaggerated sense of its strategic importance. How much longer?"

It's actually an opportunity

Others, however, believe that a meeting (even a reluctant one), could be a "surprising opportunity" for both Washington and Riyadh — that is, if "both sides will take it."

Writing for Politico, the Atlantic Council's Daniel Shapiro and the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies' Mark Dubowitz argued that Biden's known skepticism of the Saudis perhaps affords him an edge at strengthening "bipartisan support in Congress and among the American people for the principle that this complicated, yet vital, relationship is worth preserving." Stabilizing the U.S.-Saudi partnership is mutually beneficial for both parties, and "should lead Biden and the Saudi leadership to embrace a framework to recognize and advance their respective core strategic interests," they added.

Though the "Khashoggi murder will continue to hang heavily over this relationship, as it should," Biden and the Saudis — MBS included — could use this visit as both an opportunity to credit Riyadh for the "dramatic social reforms" it has implemented, as well as a chance to push recent human rights advances even further, respectively.

He's just being realistic

Yes, Biden is essentially violating his campaign vow by visiting with both the kingdom and bin Salman, but — let's face it — he's just being realistic, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for Middle East policy Andrew Exum opined recently for The Atlantic.

"Biden, for his part, is sacrificing his values today in the interests of something we haven't seen much of in the past two decades: realism," Exum said. "And as unpopular as it may be among people I respect, I'm okay with that."

There's also the fact that the U.S. can only do so much, especially once energy is brought into the mix. "Biden may have been sincere in his desire to incorporate values in his foreign policy," columnist Steven Cook mused for Foreign Policy, "but the bottom line is that there is little he can do to compel authoritarians bent on political control to respect human rights, and even less so when said authoritarians are sitting on top of a lot of oil."

Biden isn't visiting Riyadh to celebrate the "new dynamism enveloping the country," Cook wrote. "He is going because of Saudi Arabia's oil, which was always the basis of the U.S.-Saudi bilateral relationship. And the price Mohammed bin Salman is commanding for his help is a cordial visit from the man who once vowed to make him a pariah." It was always going to be that way, Cook said.

Further, "the U.S. needs allies in rough neighborhoods," The Wall Street Journal editorial board argued Wednesday. That means "Biden is right to try to patch up relations, even if it means offending his party's left."

If he's going to do it, there should be set terms

By meeting with MBS, Biden runs the risk of unintentionally vindicating Saudi leaders and lending them "instant credibility on a global stage," posited Lama Fakih, Middle East director at Human Rights Watch. But if he insists on doing so, the president should at least secure certain human rights-related commitments from Saudi authorities prior to this visit, human rights groups have urged. Suggested pledges include the release of all detained dissidents and the end of "arbitrary" travel bans on rights activists and U.S. citizens, among others.

You may also like

Russia's growing Ukraine occupation partisan resistance problem

U.S. stores experience tampon shortage, 1 company blames comedian Amy Schumer

Lizzo changes song lyric after backlash over 'ableist slur'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Auger-Aliassime advances to second round at Halle Open

    HALLE, Germany — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime moved on to the second round of the Halle Open tennis tournament with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win over American Marcos Giron on Tuesday. Auger-Aliassime, seeded fourth at the ATP 500 grass-court event, broke Giron five times on nine chances, including the clinching game of the first set and a crucial break in the third set that game him a 4-2 lead. Giron had three breaks on eight chances, with all of them coming in the second set. Auger-Aliassime's power

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Auger-Aliassime suffers shock defeat to world No. 205 in Libema Open semifinals

    'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory. The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held se

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Concept details of B.C.'s 2030 Olympics bid to be announced Tuesday

    The details of the bid for British Columbia to host the 2030 Winter Olympics will become clearer Tuesday. A joint press conference between the Canadian Olympic Committee, the Four Host First Nations, and the cities of Vancouver and Whistler is scheduled to take place Tuesday morning in Whistler, where the "hosting concept" for a 2030 bid will be unveiled. It's expected the announcement will lay out where events would be held, along with how the Indigenous-led concept would work operationally. It