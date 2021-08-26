Biden to meet Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett amid 'new era of cooperation'

WASHINGTON – Israel’s new prime minister heads to the White House on Thursday for an introductory meeting with President Joe Biden and the promise of a “new era of cooperation” in U.S.-Israeli relations.

The face-to-face meeting between Biden and Naftali Bennett will be their first since Bennett became prime minister in June. The two leaders have never met, but Biden called Bennett less than two hours after Bennett was sworn in, signaling the administration’s support for the prime minister and his new government.

Bennett succeeded Benjamin Netanyahu, who was on good terms with former President Donald Trump but had years of tension with Biden and other Democratic leaders.

In an interview with the New York Times, Bennett struck an optimistic tone about his upcoming meeting with Biden but made it clear that he comes to Washington with an agenda that in many ways remains in sharp contrast with some of the Biden administration’s goals.

Bennett said he would emphasize his opposition to U.S. efforts to reinstate a nuclear agreement with Iran and stress that he intends to proceed with efforts to expand West Bank settlements that Biden opposes. He ruled out the possibility of reaching a peace agreement with the Palestinians on his watch and declined to support Biden’s plans to reopen a consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem.

Still, before getting on the plane to Washington, Bennett called Biden “a true friend of Israel.”

“There is a new government in Israel and a new administration in the U.S., and I am bringing with me a new spirit of cooperation,” he said.

U.S. officials will receive Bennett “very much in that spirit,” said a senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Analysts said they were encouraged by Bennett’s tone and expressed optimism that the meeting would help reset relations between the two countries.

“This new government in Israel is a welcome change, as is the government in Washington, D.C.,” said Jeremy Ben-Ami, president and founder of J Street, a left-leaning, pro-Israel advocacy group.

But, “the tone and the atmosphere cannot substitute for the fact that there is a fundamental difference in view on the core issues at stake in the U.S.-Israel relationship,” he said.

