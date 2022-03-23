Biden to meet with allies on new Russia sanctions; Zelenskyy accuses Russian forces of stealing humanitarian convoy: Live Ukraine updates

Joel Shannon, USA TODAY
·3 min read

President Joe Biden will embark on a multi-day trip to Europe starting Wednesday to meet with allies about the ongoing response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including military assistance for Ukraine and new sanctions on Russia.

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, said Biden is working on long-term efforts to boost defenses in Eastern Europe and reduce the continent's reliance on Russian energy.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Russian ground forces remain largely stalled and the Russian military has lost more than 10% of the combat force that President Vladimir Putin sent to invade Ukraine, said a senior Pentagon official — who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe intelligence assessments.

Despite the military setbacks, the invasion has caused sprawling humanitarian challenges. Millions of refugees have fled the fighting, mostly by crossing the border into Poland, and the war has jeopardized Ukraine's wheat and barley harvests, increasing the possibility of rising hunger in impoverished areas around the globe.

LATEST MOVEMENTS: Mapping and tracking Russia's invasion of Ukraine

NEWS COMES TO YOU: Get the latest updates on the situation in Ukraine. Sign up here.

Latest developments

► In a nightly address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces blocked a humanitarian convoy attempting to reach Mariupol and also took rescue workers and bus drivers captive.

►The United Nations on Wednesday will now face three resolutions on the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine after Russia decided to call for a vote on its Security Council resolution which makes no mention of Russian aggression against its smaller neighbor.

►Romania’s defense ministry said late Tuesday that the country’s air force intercepted and escorted a civilian Turkish Airline flight that was traveling from Moscow to Istanbul after a bomb scare had been received by aviation traffic authorities.

Ukrainian agency: Russian forces destroyed laboratory at Chernobyl

A laboratory at the Chernobyl nuclear plant that works to improve the management of radioactive waste was destroyed, according to the Ukrainian agency in charge of the area surrounding the plant on Tuesday.

The laboratory contained “highly active samples and samples of radionuclides that are now in the hands of the enemy, which we hope will harm itself and not the civilized world,” the agency said in its statement.

Ukraine’s nuclear regulatory agency also said Monday that radiation monitors around the plant had stopped working.

Russia seized control of Chernobyl early on in its invasion of Ukraine, along with the Zaporizhzhia plant. Chernobyl is the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986 when a reactor exploded. The exclusion zone is the contaminated area around the plant.

Putin won't rule out using nuclear weapons, spokesperson says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not ruled out the possibility of using nuclear weapons in the nearly four-week-long war with Ukraine, his longtime spokesman said Tuesday in a CNN interview.

Asked by CNN’s chief international anchor, Christiane Amanpour, whether he's convinced Putin won't take that drastic step, press secretary Dmitry Peskov declined to dismiss that option.

"Well, we have a concept of domestic security, and, well, it's public,'' Peskov responded. "You can read all the reasons for nuclear arms to be used. So, if it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be used, in accordance with our concept.''

It's not the first time a high-ranking Russian official has dangled a nuclear threat, likely to sow fear among adversaries. Three days after launching the Ukraine invasion Feb. 24, Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert in response to tough sanctions from the West.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine updates: Biden to meet with allies on new Russia sanctions

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UPDATE 1-U.N. chief says time to end Russia's 'absurd war' in Ukraine

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged an end to the "absurd war" started by Russia's invasion of Ukraine one month ago, warning that the conflict is "going nowhere, fast" and that the Ukrainian people are "enduring a living hell." "Continuing the war in Ukraine is morally unacceptable, politically indefensible and militarily nonsensical," Guterres told reporters in New York. Russia is pounding the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol into the "ashes of a dead land," its local council said on Tuesday, describing two more huge bombs that fell on the city that has been sealed off for weeks.

  • Russia Destroys New Lab At Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Says Ukraine

    The lab contained “highly active" samples "of radionuclides that are now in the hands of the enemy," said Ukrainian officials.

  • What the Liberal-NDP deal could mean for 'aggressive options' on defence spending

    OTTAWA — The prospects for a significant increase in Canadian defence spending in the coming federal budget looked a little less likely as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was set to head to Europe after announcing a stunning political deal with the New Democrats. The Liberal government had been hinting that it was looking at aggressive options for injecting more money into the Canadian military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Canada has been under heavy pressure to meet the NATO milit

  • US, Ukraine quietly try to pierce Putin's propaganda bubble

    The U.S. and Ukraine have knocked back Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to falsely frame the narrative of his brutal war, but they are struggling to get a more accurate view of the Kremlin's invasion in front of the Russian people. While the Russian military suffers thousands of deaths and fails to capture key cities, Putin is intensifying his two-decade crackdown on information. The Kremlin has shut down Russia's last three independent media outlets, barred major social media platforms, created new laws against journalists who defy its propaganda and insisted on calling the war a “special military operation.”

  • Jackson, Cruz clash at confirmation hearing

    Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson pushed back on accusations by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz that is soft on crime and supported critical race theory as a board member of a private school in Washington, D.C. (March 22)

  • Evan Neumann: US Capitol riot suspect gets asylum in Belarus

    Evan Neumann fled to Europe after being charged in connection with the 6 January riot.

  • Ukraine says Mariupol is in ruins, thousands trapped

    STORY: Intense Russian air strikes are turning the Ukrainian city of Mariupul into "ashes of a dead land," the city’s council said on Tuesday.These satellite images, released by Maxar Technologies, show extensive damage to apartments and factory buildings in the southern port city.Hundreds of thousands of people are believed to be trapped inside buildings, with no access to food, water, or power. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accuses Russia of thwarting attempts to create a stable humanitarian corridor.In a video address late on Tuesday, he said that peace talks with Moscow had been confrontational but were moving forward."We are continuing to work at different levels to encourage Russia to move towards peace, to end this brutal war. Ukrainian representatives are participating in talks that are taking place virtually every day. It's very difficult, sometimes confrontational. But step by step we are moving forward."With the war now in its 28th day, Mariupol has become the focus.The port city lies on the Sea of Azov and its capture would allow Russia to link areas in the east held by pro-Russian separatists.A Reuters team reached a Russian-seized part of the city on Sunday.They filmed a wasteland of charred apartment blocks and bodies wrapped in blankets lying by a road.They also met people living in basements.Kyiv has accused Moscow of deporting residents of Mariupol and separatist-held areas of Ukraine to Russia.Moscow has denied targeting civilians and forcing people to leave, saying it is taking in refugees.Russia’s President Vladimir Putin calls the invasion a “special military operation” designed to demilitarize Ukraine and replace its pro-Western leadership.The continued fighting will form the backdrop of a new round of diplomacy this week.U.S. President Joe Biden is visiting Brussels and is expected to announce new sanctions against Russia. The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. is preparing sanctions on more than 300 members of Russia’s lower house of parliament.So far, Russia has failed to capture any major Ukrainian city with a swift offensive. That’s led to concerns from Western powers that the conflict could escalate further, even to a nuclear war.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Spots Ted Cruz's Biggest Lie After Weird Airport Incident

    The late-night host says "Cancun Karen" should probably just "stay out of airports" after his latest strange travel moment.

  • Former Ukrainian MP now works on frontline as anti-tank missile operator

    Tetiana Chornovol, 42, was an investigative journalist who turned to politics but is now based on the frontlines tasked with engaging and destroying Russian tanks.

  • Russian military has lost more than 10% of combat force sent to Ukraine; humanitarian convoy seized, Zelenskyy says: March 22 recap

    Ukrainian resistance is quick and nimble – and seeking to retake ground from the Russians, a Pentagon official said. Latest Tuesday's recap.

  • Russian troops are getting frostbite in Ukraine because they don't have the right cold-weather gear, US official says

    It's the latest setback Russian forces have faced in their invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops are also said to be losing morale.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Maple Leafs acquire Mark Giordano from Kraken

    The Maple Leafs have traded for Mark Giordano with the Kraken for two second-round picks and one third-rounder.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • In the Mentions: Maple Leafs worth believing in

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses the Leafs lineup post NHL trade deadline and finds reasons to remain optimistic that this year, the playoffs will be different and Toronto will finally make it past the first round.&nbsp;

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Wild go all in at deadline to get Fleury, back up GM belief

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have raved all season about their chemistry, as much of an asset for them as Kirill Kaprizov's deft scoring touch, the size of their second line or their newly created veteran goaltending tandem. General manager Bill Guerin believed in the team's intangible strength enough to take a big swing at upgrading the roster right before the trade deadline. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was the headliner acquisition, and Guerin didn't flinch at the price of a premium

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.