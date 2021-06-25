Biden to meet with Afghanistan leaders as US troop withdrawal expected well ahead of 9/11 deadline

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will meet with Afghan leaders at the White House on Friday amid an ongoing U.S. military withdrawal as Afghanistan's future remains in limbo.

The president's meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, head of the country’s High Council for National Reconciliation, comes as U.S.-backed peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have stalled.

Meanwhile, the militant Islamic group has gained new territory at an alarming clip in recent weeks. Renewed fighting has stoked fears that the Taliban will topple the Afghan government once American and NATO forces have left.

The situation in Afghanistan is dire as Taliban forces rout Afghan security forces often without a fight, according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to speak publicly. Some Afghan army units have surrendered or abandoned their posts. Some are fighting, the official said, but Taliban forces are making steady gains.

The withdrawal of U.S. forces remains apace, with American forces set to leave the sprawling air base of Bagram north of Kabul expected within days, the official said. The withdrawal of all U.S. troops except those needed to protect the embassy is expected within weeks, well before the Sept. 11 deadline set by President Biden. Taliban fighters have not attacked American forces during the withdrawal, but it’s not clear if that ceasefire will continue, the official said.

Pentagon officials have said they plan to strike terrorists operating in Afghanistan after the withdrawal. But military planners have yet to figure out how to monitor for terrorist activity and carry out attacks, the official said.

Afghanistan’s former president Hamid Karzai said the U.S.-led war is ending in "disaster."

“The international community came here 20 years ago with this clear objective of fighting extremism and bringing stability ... but extremism is at the highest point today," Karzai told the Associated Press on Sunday.

They are leaving Afghanistan "in total disgrace and disaster,” Karzai said.

In remarks Friday morning before a closed-door meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Ghani said he understood the Biden administration's decision to withdraw and welcomed the White House's promise to remain engaged with humanitarian assistance and other initiatives.

"The decision of President Biden has been a strategic decision. We respect that decision," Ghani said on Capitol Hill, where he also met with other lawmakers from both parties. It marks a "new chapter of our friendship" and diplomatic relationship, he added.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. was withdrawing militarily from Afghanistan but not disengaging from the country's future.

"We intend to continue our support to humanitarian, economic (and) development programs, including support for women and girls," Blinken told reporters on Thursday during a trip to Europe.

Blinken said the White House knows "there's a real danger" the Taliban will try to retake the country by force and "that we'll see a renewal of a war or possibly worse. ... That's a hard reality," he said.

Ahead of Friday's meeting, the Biden administration confirmed it would relocate thousands of Afghans who worked with the U.S. military as interpreters and translators while their visa applications are being vetted, according to a senior administration official.

That decision came amid growing pressure from lawmakers in both parties who fear those Afghans who served alongside American troops will be killed by the Taliban as the U.S. completes its military withdrawal.

20 years of war in Afghanistan

In April, Biden announced the U.S. would withdraw all troops by Sept. 11, the 20-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that triggered America's longest war. He said the U.S. had achieved its goals of routing al-Qaida.

"We delivered justice to Bin Laden a decade ago, and we've stayed in Afghanistan a decade since then," Biden said in an April 14 speech, referring to the 2011 killing of Osama Bin Laden, the onetime leader of the al-Qaida terrorist network.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the Biden administration remains committed to working with the Afghan government "to ensure the country never again becomes a safe haven for terrorist groups who pose a threat to the U.S. homeland."

Psaki said the U.S. will continue to press "all Afghan parties to participate" in the peace negotiations, which supporters say could lead to a power-sharing agreement between Ghani's government and the Taliban.

The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was set in motion by former President Donald Trump. Under an agreement Trump's advisers brokered with the Taliban, the U.S. agreed to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan and the Taliban promised to sever its ties with al-Qaida and end its attacks on American forces.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other GOP lawmakers have blasted Biden's decision to complete the withdrawal that Trump began.

“President Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces leaves our Afghan partners alone to confront threats that his own top advisors acknowledge are grave and growing worse," McConnell, R-Ky., said in a statement after meeting with Ghani on Thursday.

The Taliban has been "emboldened by our retreat," McConnell said, and "is rolling back years of progress ... on its way to taking Kabul."

Worry for Afghan women

Blinken and others say the Taliban has not fulfilled all its commitments, chiefly the promise to cut ties with al-Qaida, and Republicans in Congress fear the U.S. withdrawal will allow the Taliban to reinstate its brutally repressive laws on the Afghan people – particularly women.

Biden's ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, warned that a Taliban-led Afghanistan would not enjoy international recognition if its fighters retake the country by force and reimpose its repressive Islamic rule.

"There is only one way forward: a negotiated and inclusive political settlement through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process,” Thomas-Greenfield said at the UN on Tuesday.

"We must push for meaningful and inclusive negotiations – with the full participation of women – that will lead to a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, and a just and durable political settlement," she said. "To the Taliban, we reiterate that the military path will not lead to legitimacy."

Contributing: Tom Vanden Brook, USA TODAY; Associated Press

