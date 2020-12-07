Biden makes surprising choice for health secretary

WASHINGTON—In selecting California attorney general Xavier Becerra to run the Department of Health and Human Services, president-elect Joe Biden came closer to achieving his promise of appointing the most diverse cabinet in American history. But his lack of medical expertise makes Becerra a somewhat unusual choice, coming as it does in the middle of a pandemic.

Other health-related appointments made on Monday were somewhat more conventional. Dr. Anthony Fauci—whom Trump threatened to fire during the presidential election—will serve as the chief White House medical adviser. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be headed by Dr. Rochelle Walensky, while Dr. Vivek Murthy has been appointed as the U.S. Surgeon General. He previously held that post between 2014 and 2017, during the Obama administration (he remained in that post for the first four months of the Trump administration).

Xavier Becerra, California's attorney general, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Becerra, the son of Mexican immigrants, will be the first person of Latino heritage to head HHS. He attended Stanford and Stanford Law School, but does not have any experience in either medicine, healthcare delivery or pharmaceuticals. He was thought to be in the running to serve as Biden’s attorney general, a position for which he would seem to have been a more natural fit.

“I love that he will add to the diversity of the cabinet,” the Seattle doctor Devesh Madhav Vashishtha wrote on Twitter after the appointment was announced. “But in a time like this you have to nominate a healthcare worker for HHS. This is an odd choice and, frankly, disappointing.”

The 62-year-old Becerra served in the California State Assembly in the early 1990s, then represented parts of Los Angeles in the U.S. House of Representatives between 1993 and 2017. He was appointed as California’s top attorney after Kamala Harris, now the vice-president elect, vacated that position to serve in the U.S. Senate.

Becerra rose to prominence throughout the Trump presidency by suing the administration in attempts to block its immigration, healthcare and environmental policies. In August, he filed his 100th suit against the Trump administration.

Story continues

"If I were a baseball player, my batting average would be the envy of the MLB," Becerra boasted back when the number of anti-Trump lawsuits was half of what it is today. According to the news organization CalMatters, which has tracked Becerra’s challenges, California has won 21 cases while losing five to Trump. Another 63 cases are pending, while six are on hold.

In a release issued on Monday, the Biden administration said that the new batch of appointees would “guard against the full range of health threats facing our nation.” The wording seems to hint the job will also involve defending the Affordable Care Act, which may in turn explain why Becerra was selected for the HHS post.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks on November job numbers at the Queen theater December 4, 2020 Wilmington, Delaware. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Just days after the election, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Texas v. California, a case that could invalidate key aspects of the act. Though the justices seemed reluctant to make such a drastic move, Trump has taken plenty of other steps to vitiate key provisions of the Obama-era health law, which provided cover to millions of previously uninsured Americans.

With the federal judiciary now stocked at every level with Trump-appointed judges, future legal efforts to weaken the ACA are likely to find favorable hearings. As a cabinet secretary, Becerra will not be involved in countering such efforts. But his familiarity with the health law could help the Biden administration bolster the ACA. Becerra’s relationships on Capitol Hill could also help.

“In Congress, I helped pass the Affordable Care Act,” Becerra tweeted on Monday. “As California's Attorney General, I defended it. As Secretary of Health and Human Services, I will build on our progress and ensure every American has access to quality, affordable health care—through this pandemic and beyond.”

Becerra will almost certainly leave day-to-day management of the pandemic to Drs. Murthy, Walensky and, in particular, Fauci, who is trusted broadly by Americans but has been routinely demonized and undermined by President Trump. No such friction with Biden is expected.

Dr. Murthy has recently been on a crusade to combat loneliness, which has only been exacerbated throughout the months of lockdowns.

Dr. Walensky is currently chair of the infectious diseases department at Massachusetts General Hospital. She has been a frequent commentator on cable news, criticizing the Trump administration for its handling of the pandemic and countering the president’s own coronavirus-related misstatements.

Last month, she debunked Trump’s false statement that the CDC claimed 85 percent of people who wore facial coverings still caught the coronavirus. And she criticized the “herd immunity” approach advocated by Dr. Scott Atlas, the controversial White House coronavirus adviser who has since resigned from his post. She said that such a hands-off approach was “destined to fail.”

_____

Read more from Yahoo News: