Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine ahead of Russian invasion anniversary

President Joe Biden is greeted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a visit in Kyiv on February 20, 2023. Biden made a surprise trip to Kyiv on February 20, 2023, ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Monday ahead of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country.

It is Biden's first visit to the war-torn country since Russia launched its war a year ago this week. It came as he was due to start a three-day visit to Poland.

"Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv!" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky wrote on his official Telegram channel. "Your visit is an extremely important sign if support for all Ukrainians."

The visit was kept secret because of security concerns. It was also symbolic because it comes as Ukraine has been intensely lobbying the U.S. for more weapons to help it fight back against Russia's aggressions as the war enters an uncertain new phase.

During the visit Biden announced a half a billion dollars of additional assistance to Ukraine and said more details would be released in the coming days.

Biden was spotted walking with Zelenskky outside St. Michael’s, a gold-domed monastery in Kyiv. A short while later, air raid sirens blared across Ukraine's capital.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine