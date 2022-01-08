How Biden’s Little Lies Help Prop Up Trump’s Big One

Meredith Shiner
·7 min read
Ken Cedeno/Getty
Ken Cedeno/Getty

Joe Biden was famous for delivering eulogies long before he was elected president, so it should not come as a surprise that in his remarks to the nation to memorialize the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and our system of elections, he spoke more about the past tense—of a “former president” and a “failed” attempt to overthrow democracy—than about the very real, very urgent threats facing the nation today.

It’s easy and convenient to isolate the images, violence and memories of Jan. 6, to remove them from their ongoing context and package them into produced speeches or television segments that look back. It’s much more difficult to speak the truth about the modern Republican party, from school board meetings across the country to the halls of Congress, harnessing the power of white supremacy, propaganda and violence to fundamentally reshape America and destabilize the institutions that once buttressed the principles of democracy Biden declared on Thursday still endure.

Twelve months after the attack, Biden saying anything was an improvement over silence. But there is a profound danger in “remembering” Jan. 6 once-per-year instead of acknowledging and confronting it daily.

The ‘Visible Deterioration’ in American Democracy Is Just the Start

In the space between Trump’s Big Lie about the election and the truth is a web of white lies that Biden and much of entrenched Washington establishment keep telling themselves and the country, enabled by a mainstream media still conditioned to be more fearful of criticism from bad-faith Republicans than of the fall of American democracy.

—The lie that there’s a distinction between Trump and the rest of the Republican Party.

—The lie that “unity” without accountability for an attempted coup of the government by Republicans is achievable.

—The lie that Washington, D.C. can return to bygone days of handshakes and deal-making and cocktail parties, and the result will be a government that functions as designed.

—The lie, largely by omission, that white nationalists who came to the Capitol bearing Confederate flags and donning “Camp Auschwitz” hoodies are isolated and contained threats to the public.

—The lie that “this is not who we are” as a country.

—And the lie that the ongoing assault on democracy is done since our democracy survived the Jan. 6 attack.

These are not the sort of big lies that propagate on QAnon websites, the dangerous ones that have constructed an alternate reality for Trump’s followers and torn our nation apart. But they are the kind of polite, insidious-in-the-guise-of-innocuous lies that have to be believed by Washington elite in order for elected officials, operatives, lobbyists and reporters to continue as “normal” in their glossy political lives.

“Whatever my other disagreements are with Republicans who support the rule of law and not the rule of a single man, I will always seek to work together with them to find shared solutions where possible,” Biden said Thursday, as if House Republican leaders, joined by the vast majority of their colleagues, had not voted to overturn his election, exactly one year earlier and yards from where he stood.

“Because if we have a shared belief in democracy, then anything is possible,” Biden said, as if that “if” could lift such an assertion from the heavy reality that 147 Congressional Republicans still voted to subvert democracy after insurrectionists tried to murder their colleagues and then-Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump and Republicans are not severable, and Democrats and Republicans do not currently share a belief in democracy.

Biden’s apparent desire to be the president he imagined he could be in the late 1980s when he first ran for the office—the president who could host bipartisan meetings and pass appropriations bills with the backing of 90 senators—is in direct tension with the president he needed to be to navigate the nation through this tenuous moment, a president who in the wake of an attempted government coup could immediately and unequivocally call out the Republicans he worked with for decades as easily as they disputed his own election and legitimacy.

It was safer within the “norms”-driven rules of DC engagement for Biden to wait 12 months and remember Jan. 6 as an anniversary memory, a flash bang, something Donald Trump once did as opposed to something his party is currently doing.

When network news broadcasts dispatched their anchors to the Capitol for 24 hours on the anniversary of one of the darkest days of American history to “remember”—after spending a year continuing to give platforms to any number of those 147 Congressional Republicans who voted to reject Biden’s fairly won electors—they isolated Jan. 6, the memory, from Jan. 6, the ongoing reality.

They are complicit in the Republican desire and push to “move on,” reinforced by the Democrats like Biden who think “moving on” is a stand-in for “healing the nation” as opposed to ripping its wounds deeper and leaving the republic even more vulnerable to this continuous assault.

Several Capitol Hill reporters shared important, harrowing recollections of surviving the Capitol attack, of their fears on that day for their lives and for Congress itself. The authors of these pieces were almost apologetic about making themselves “the story,” as if the extremists who—inspired by a president who incited violence specifically against them, came to the Capitol and etched “Murder the Media” into 100-years-old doors—were not the actors in this dynamic.

In his excellent essay, my former colleague Matt Fuller, who was in the building that day, acknowledged that the media has struggled to cover Republicans since emerging as both chroniclers and survivors of the crimes at the Capitol.

The Real Tragedy of Jan. 6 Is That It’s Still Not Over

“In the aftermath of Jan. 6, most of the media still hasn’t really figured out how to cover Republicans. I’d include myself in that statement. We mostly just pretend Jan. 6 didn’t happen, as if it’s totally normal to let Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) pontificate about gas prices or inflation while we ignore the lies he continues to spew about who’s actually responsible for the attack—or the role he played in undermining our democracy and endangering those of us who were at the Capitol that day,” Fuller wrote.

“It’s difficult to write a story in which you stop in every paragraph to note whether the particular Republican you’re mentioning returned to their chamber the night of Jan. 6, with blood still drying in the hallways, and voted to overturn the will of the people. But maybe we should.”

It would be easier to get to the next question, of “who is served by separating Republicans from their attempts to undermine democracy?” if Biden were speaking directly, truthfully and regularly about the threat Trump’s GOP poses to America.

The scariest part of watching the anniversary is that 2022 almost feels too late to save democracy. Democrats abdicated a more protracted impeachment process in February 2021, when they had the rapt attention of the national media and the country. Republican candidates for nearly every office are gaining traction on the lie that the 2020 election was stolen while Republican officials in state legislatures across the country work to implement mechanisms to steal the next election, but through “palatable” means like closing polling places, installing partisan election officials and Voter ID laws as opposed to violent attacks on police officers.

Each day that passes before the Select Committee to Investigate January 6 issues a report feels like a day lost, as Republicans will either discredit it for being too political and close to an election or shut it down if it stretches past 2022.

The more I think about it, the more I worry Biden actually did give a eulogy for American democracy, not because he’s familiar with the form, but because he failed to address the peril we’re living in now or articulate a path forward to pull us from the brink.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kazakhstan president gives orders to shoot protesters ‘without warning’

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calls demonstrators ‘terrorists’ and warns they will be ‘eliminated’

  • Booster vaccine lowers omicron hospitalisation risk by 90pc, Sajid Javid reveals

    Omicron wave may be slowing - but over-75s still at risk All Covid tests for travel could be removed, suggests Shapps Djokovic's father accuses Australia of 'crucifying' son School pupils refusing to wear face masks in class, warns union Care home isolation rule under review amid bed-blocking fears Covid cases in Wales rising three times faster than England's despite tougher restrictions

  • AP FACT CHECK: Trump sticks to election falsehoods on Jan. 6

    Former President Donald Trump and his allies on Thursday clung to false claims about the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as the nation marked the one-year anniversary of the violent insurrection. Reacting to President Joe Biden, who blamed him for the deadly event, Trump issued statements repeating his assertions that the voting was rigged. In a speech marking the anniversary, Biden said Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election fueled the riot.

  • EXPLAINER: Kazakhstan seeks Russia-led security group's help

    In the face of mounting domestic unrest and apparent uncertainty over the loyalty of law enforcement and military forces, Kazakhstan’s president has turned to a Russia-dominated security alliance for help. Within hours, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, or CSTO, announced its readiness to accept the plea for assistance. Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Shukhrat Nuryshev said 2,500 CSTO peacekeepers would be deployed.

  • Ted Cruz walks back claim Capitol rioters were terrorists, but Tucker Carlson isn't buying it: 'I just don't believe you'

    On Thursday, Senator Ted Cruz appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” where he defended a statement he made on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the January 6th attack on the Capitol building. “It is an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol,” Cruz said. “Where we saw the men and women of law enforcement demonstrate incredible courage, incredible bravery, risk their lives to defend the men and women who serve in this Capitol.” Carlson, who has repeatedly downplayed the events of that day, took issue with the senator labeling the rioters as terrorists, calling Cruz a liar for saying that. So Cruz appeared to walk back his earlier statements. “I wasn't saying the thousands of peaceful protesters supporting Donald Trump are somehow terrorists,” Cruz explained. “I didn't say the millions of patriots cross-country supporting Trump are terrorists.” While Cruz tried to placate the highest rated cable news host, Carlson wasn’t having any of it.The Fox News personality challenged the conservative lawmaker. “Wait, wait, wait, can I just ask, I guess I just don't believe you,” Carlson told the senator. “And I mean that with respect, because I have such respect for your acuity and your precision.” Carlson continued his revisionist history of the attacks, to the point in which he and Cruz came to an impasse. “It would be ridiculous for me to be saying that the people standing up, protesting to follow the law, are somehow terrorists. And you and I both agree, if you attack a cop you should go to jail.” “Yeah, but you are not a terrorist.”

  • Britney Spears Shares Naked Photos On Instagram As She Embraces ‘Free Woman Energy’

    The Toxic singer was released from her long-running conservatorship last year.

  • Mary Trump Spots The ‘Psy-Op’ Against Donald Trump In Joe Biden’s Jan. 6 Speech

    The ex-president's niece agreed with MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell that it was designed to go "straight into Donald Trump’s heart."

  • Britney Spears enjoys first glass of red wine in 13 years after conservatorship ends

    The singer's conservatorship ended last year.

  • Wisconsin GOP leader: 'Zero chance' of taking over elections

    A top Republican lawmaker in the presidential battleground state of Wisconsin said Friday that there is “zero chance” the GOP-controlled Legislature will take over the awarding of the state's 10 presidential elector votes in 2024, even as Democrats worry that is their goal. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press in an interview that he also opposes dissolving the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, which oversees elections, or making wholesale changes to how it operates. There has been an intense focus on Wisconsin and its election laws since President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by nearly 21,000 votes last year.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Bucs make it official: terminate Antonio Brown's contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially severed ties with Antonio Brown, terminating the contract of the mercurial receiver while also contradicting the player's claim that he was fired in the middle of a game for not playing through an ankle injury. Coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that Brown was upset that he was not being targeted enough in the opening half of last Sunday's game against the New York Jets and that the situation evolved to a boiling point in the third quarter. “A

  • Canada beats Germany to join Russia in ATP Cup semifinals

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup on Thursday by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov had set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match. Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The other semifinalists, Poland and Spain, play on Friday. “It feels good to beat Zverev,” the 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court inter

  • Spain's Victor Lapeña named head coach of Canadian women's basketball team

    Canada Basketball announced Spaniard Victor Lapeña as the new head coach of its senior women's team on Thursday. The organization said Lapeña signed a multi-year contract through the 2024 Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn will join as lead assistant alongside holdovers Carly Clarke and Steve Baur. Canada, ranked fourth by FIBA, parted ways with former head coach Lisa Thomaidis in September. Under Thomaidis, the Canadian women failed to advance past the group stage

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • Maple Leafs down undermanned Oilers 4-2 to send Edmonton to its 11th loss in 13 games

    TORONTO — Ilya Mikheyev and the Toronto Maple Leafs added to the Edmonton Oilers' misery Wednesday night. Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as Toronto defeated the undermanned Oilers 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena. It marked the eighth straight game the Leafs have scored with the man advantage and the fifth consecutive contest Edmonton has allowed a power-play goal. Mikheyev ripped his third goal of the season — and third in the last two games since returning from wrist surgery Dec. 14 — pas

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Rangnick loses for first time after Wolves beat United 1-0

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ralf Rangnick fell to his first loss as Manchester United manager after Joao Moutinho’s 82nd-minute strike earned Wolverhampton a 1-0 win in the English Premier League on Monday and a first victory at Old Trafford since 1980. Outplayed for much of the game, United’s players looked like they would survive for a point until Moutinho met a defensive headed clearance by controlling the ball at the edge of the area and driving in a volley that rolled just inside the post. T