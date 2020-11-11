Biden launches transition teams of Obama alum, tech execs and activists to tackle environmental rollbacks – but Trump team refuses to work with them

The Trump White House is refusing to cooperate with president-elect Joe Biden’s transition team (EPA)

President-elect Joe Biden has released the names of his transition teams who will forge ahead with groundwork for the incoming administration - despite the Trump White House refusing to play ball.

On Tuesday, the Biden-Harris transition site posted lists of “agency review teams”, including those overseeing transfer of power at federal environmental and energy agencies.

The Trump administration had conducted 80 environmental rules and regulations rollbacks in the past four years, with another 20 still underway, according to the NY Times.

Some of those on Biden’s new teams have publicly condemned those actions, and come from organisations which have launched lawsuits over them, suggesting the transition may be a bumpy one.

But beyond any potential awkwardness, there is mounting frustration over the White House’s instructions to senior department officials to rebuff overtures from the Biden team to get the transition process underway.

The Trump team also informed career government staffers that they were not to begin acting on transition planning, according to AP.

In a weekly Monday phone call for Midwest-based employees of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), administrators responded to questions about the transition by telling staffers they had no information yet, said Nicole Cantello, an agency employee and president of the Chicago local of a union representing EPA workers.

Mr Biden was declared the next president on Saturday after Pennsylvania, with 20 Electoral College votes, pushed him past the 270-mark needed to win. But Mr Trump has refused to concede and continues to frantically post to Twitter, in all-caps, alleging “BALLOT COUNTING ABUSE!” and “WE WILL WIN!”

There is no basis for the president’s claims and election officials across the country have found no evidence of fraud.

WE WILL WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2020

Some Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, rallied behind the president’s efforts to fight the election results while many others remained silent over the attacks on the democratic process Few in the GOP have publicly congratulated Mr Biden.

The General Services Administration, led by Trump-appointed administrator, Emily Murphy, has refused to formally recognize the Democrat’s victory. Until that happens, the president-elect will not receive comprehensive security briefings, transition funding or the ability to communicate with agencies to begin coordinating the transfer of power.

The Independent has contacted GSA for comment.

Currently, the Biden team is using a makeshift transition headquarters near his home in downtown Wilmington, Delaware.

For the agency review team charged with figuring out next steps at EPA, the epicentre of Mr Trump’s rollbacks on policies tackling climate change and pollution, Mr Biden has sought out familiar faces.

The team is being led by Patrice Simms, a vice president at Earthjustice, the nonprofit environmental law organisation, and former counsel in the Environment and Natural Resources Division at the Justice Department during the Obama era.

Earthjustice has launched more than a hundred lawsuits to defend environmental and health protections during the Trump term.

“Rulings on the merits of 50 of the lawsuits have now been decided. Earthjustice has won 41 of the battles — more than 80% of the legal challenges decided thus far,” the group’s website notes.

Mr Simms was critical of the outgoing administration in a 2019 op-ed, accusing it of enabling environmental racism by tearing down the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), a 50-year-old law that allows communities to fight back against pollution.

Also on that team is Lisa Garcia from climate news site Grist, who led the EPA's environmental justice work during the Obama administration. The publication has repeatedly taken the Trump administration to task over rampant climate change denial and its fawning over the fossil fuel industry.

Grist dubbed former EPA administrator Scott Pruitt, an “absurd buffoon” and gave short shrift to current head, Andrew Wheeler, over his close ties to coal executives and past lobbying for gas, chemical and nuclear, along with questioning whether the agency reversals that took place on his watch benefitted those interests.

Story continues