Biden lambasts Republicans' proposal to raise nation’s debt limit

Mr Biden pictured speaking about the economy in Accokeek, Maryland - Reuters

Joe Biden is on a collision course with the Republicans over government spending, with the US risking defaulting unless agreement can be reached.

Having won control of the House of Representatives last November, the Republicans are digging in demanding the administration slashes $130 billion from the administration’s budget in the coming year.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy unveiled his proposals on Wednesday with a bill which would slash $4.3 trillion from government spending over the next decade.

Mr McCarthy has made the cuts a condition of raising the debt ceiling - the legal limit for how much the US can borrow to pay its bills.

It was set at $31 trillion in January and the Treasury has already taken “extraordinary measures” - such as suspending investment in federal employees’ pension accounts.

Mr McCarthy’s bill would cut spending back to 2022 levels which, given inflation, would represent a cut in real terms.

His other target is the Internal Revenue Service - demanding the administration scraps plans to fund more staff to tackle tax evasion and welfare payments.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy inside the US Capitol - Shutterstock

Low income Americans would face stricter rules - including having to work longer hours - to be eligible for benefits such as food stamps and government-funded health insurance.

Also at risk are some of the key policies which Mr Biden pushed through when the Democrats controlled both houses of Congress, including his plans to cancel student debt.

With the Democrats controlling the Senate, Mr McCarthy’s bill is effectively dead on arrival, assuming that it is backed by all - or nearly all-Republicans in the Senate.

As things stand, Washington is set for months of deadlock with the president refusing to negotiate spending cuts as part of the process of lifting the debt ceiling.

Mr Biden and Mr McCarthy exchanged jibes on Wednesday.

“President Biden has a choice: Come to the table and stop playing partisan political games, or cover his ears, refuse to negotiate and risk bumbling his way into the first default in our nation’s history,” Mr McCarthy said as he outlined his plans in the House of Representatives.

Story continues

Addressing a union audience in Maryland, the president hit back as he rounded on the bill.

“Who do you think it will hurt most? You hardworking people, the middle class, the neighbourhood I got raised - not the super wealthy or the powerful, but working folks,” he said.

Moderates in both parties - known as the Problem Solvers Caucus - have introduced a plan to break the deadlock.

The group, comprising 64 legislators drawn equally from both parties, have suggested suspending the debt ceiling for the rest of the year to avoid a government default.

“The debt ceiling and debt crisis demand a two-party solution,” said Republican congressman Brian Fitzpatrick.

“We must never allow our nation to default on our debt, we must never put our nation’s full faith and credit at risk, and we must insist on responsible budget reform measures.”