Biden can keep his pledge and appoint a Black woman to our federal bench | Opinion

In January 2022, I received a call from esteemed U.S. Judge Marcia Cooke. She had one request as she contemplated her future in the judiciary after her cancer diagnosis. Cooke, an African-American trailblazer, expressed a profound desire for her legacy to transcend her years on the bench.

She implored me, saying, “Frederica, please promise me that you will make sure that a Black woman replaces me.”

Her request was more than a personal plea; it was a call to action, a plea for justice and a commitment to diversity. Sadly, she passed away that month.

For our community, the historical significance of Cooke’s nomination and subsequent confirmation was monumental. She became the first Black woman named to the federal court in Florida. Cooke was nominated by President George W. Bush in November 2003 and confirmed by the Senate in May 2004. This was a transcendent moment in the history of the Florida legal and public policy communities.

The impact of Cooke’s nomination and tenure still reverberates throughout Florida’s legal community, and her judgeship left a momentous legacy. Her nomination was an incredible achievement for the Black people who suffered under Florida’s violent, harrowing and dark racist past.

The call from Cooke was not just a personal request but also a reminder of the urgent need to diversify the federal judiciary. We are at a crucial juncture in the nation’s history. Racial animus has become boldly unapologetic and, in some cases, has promoted and led to violence. The erosion of constitutional rights like voting is unfolding before our eyes. It is a time when the refrain “Black Lives Matter” reverberates across the country, a stark reminder that the fight for justice is far from over.

In this landscape of uncertainty and division, the significance of having a Black woman on the U.S. Southern District Court cannot be overstated. It is a matter of profound importance, not just for representation’s sake but for the very essence of justice and democracy. The Southern District Court bears witness to many cases that touch countless Americans’ lives, particularly those from marginalized communities. It’s decisions ripple through society, shaping the contours of justice and equity for all.

Therefore, it is disappointing that of the three seats in the Southern District of Florida recently vacated, none was filled by a Black woman. Our community is nonplussed, the disappointment is profound.

President Biden pledged to elevate Black women to prominent positions in our legal system, and his commitment to recognizing the immense talents of Black women is commendable and transformative. It aligns with the vision shared by Cooke, who understood that representation matters deeply in the halls of justice, especially in Florida, which is making a valiant attempt to one-up neighbors such as Alabama, Mississippi, and South Carolina in old-fashioned racism and bigotry.

A diverse court inspires trust within communities. It sends a powerful message that judicial decisions are fair, impartial and consider the challenges faced by all citizens. It leads to more balanced, empathetic, and culturally sensitive decisions. Black women bring unique perspectives to the table, understanding the challenges and aspirations of their communities. Their presence ensures that our justice system becomes more inclusive, better equipped to address systemic inequalities, and fosters greater trust among marginalized communities.

Our community urges the president to appoint prominent trial attorney Detra Shaw-Wilder to the seat about to be vacated Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. Among her numerous accomplishments, Shaw-Wilder is a preeminent AV-rated attorney, partner with Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton and founder of the Kozyak Minority Mentoring Foundation, which is the largest and most successful law student mentoring program in Florida. Shaw-Wilder has the integrity, legal pedigree, and intellectual stamina necessary for the rigors of the federal judiciary.

With the new opening, we now seek atonement. As my dear colleague and statesman U.S. John Lewis, once said: “The time is right, the time is now.”

Frederica S. Wilson represents Florida’s 24th congressional district, which includes parts of Miami, Miami Beach, North Miami, Miami Gardens and Miramar.