Biden Just Officially Surrendered on Progressives’ Top Priorities

Max Burns
·5 min read
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Faced with a struggling domestic agenda and the increasing likelihood of a Democratic electoral rout in November, President Joe Biden — in a nearly two-hour-long press conference Wednesday — finally conceded that chopping up his signature Build Back Better (BBB) package may be the only remaining path to passing any of his legislative agenda.

Even worse, Biden conceded that his plan to divide BBB into standalone bills will likely mean tough choices over what portions of the package survive and which die. Originally floated at a lofty $3.5 trillion over 10 years, Biden was only willing to specifically name universal pre-kindergarten and $500 billion in new climate funding as priorities for his new, stripped-down approach.

That’s a huge red flag for progressives.

Biden deserves praise for his commitment to passing pre-K and climate legislation, both critical priorities with generational impacts for the American people. But the administration’s new approach — and Biden’s seeming shock that Republicans were blocking his agenda — means abandoning tougher votes like extending the child tax credit. That could send nearly four million kids back into poverty.

“I’m not sure I can get [the Child Tax Credit] in the package,” Biden admitted.

Joe Biden Vowed to Fix America. What the Hell Is the Problem?

For the left, that amounts to nothing short of a betrayal following months standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the White House. And Biden’s plan sacrifices core progressive priorities with no guarantee that any of Biden’s agenda actually becomes law. The Senate is still unwilling to break its addiction to institutionalism and reform the filibuster, so even a potentially scaled-down version of the BBB plan is still destined for the political graveyard.

“It’s clear to me that we’re going to have to break it up,” Biden said of BBB’s remaining hopes. “I think we can break the package up, get as much as we can now, and then come back and fight for this thing,” the president added.

When pressed, Biden named $500 billion in environmental protection funding as one area where he believed Democrats could build consensus, along with early childhood education proposals like universal pre-K — which is supported even by holdout Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. For progressive lawmakers, that likely means accepting a sharply-reduced agenda that jettisons many of the issues which initially united Biden and the House Progressive Caucus.

“I’m not asking for castles in the sky,” Biden said. “I’m asking for practical things the American people have been asking for for a long time.”

Biden’s proposed remedy — that Democrats make their case to the American people on issues ranging from Build Back Better to a stalled voting rights package — is a good one.

Unfortunately, a year in power has failed to yield unified, clear Democratic messaging that places these major issues in the urgent context Biden acknowledges is critical for victory.

And with a potentially disastrous Supreme Court decision on the future of Roe v. Wade looming in the coming months, Democrats will need to juggle their core issues in a way that denies them the opportunity to invest heavily on messaging any single piece of stalled legislation.

With the White House now scattering its unified BBB push, any lingering leverage progressives may have enjoyed will quickly dissolve. That will be music to the ears of Democratic centrists led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, who threatened to kill Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill if the White House and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continued to stand with progressive leader Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington and the Progressive Caucus. But it will also be a gut punch to Democratic voter enthusiasm at a time when the party has little enthusiasm to spare.

That’s an especially bitter pill for the left, who will now be asked to rally behind a Biden administration that has thus far failed to deliver on a vast array of promises — including addressing the nation’s student debt crisis, repairing the Trump-inflicted chaos on the southern border, and championing serious investments to combat climate change. And with 50 Senate Republicans guaranteeing a filibuster-bound Senate gets nothing done between now and 2024, progressives must now watch as their driving issues are divided and conquered by conservative Senate Democrats like Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

The Left-Wing Cause That Democrats Are Scared to Embrace

At least Jayapal and House progressives can take small comfort in the fact that their dire warnings from last year proved depressingly correct. By passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill separately instead of tying its passage to BBB, Biden has effectively guaranteed that progressives’ key priorities will be dropped from consideration in favor of stripped-down versions of Biden’s original proposals.

“We always knew this was going to be an uphill fight,” Biden said, adding that he still believes Democrats can get “pieces and chunks of Build Back Better passed.” Sen. Manchin, for his part, counterprogrammed Biden’s press conference with a Senate floor speech, in which the senator dashed any plans to pass legislation with fewer than 60 votes.

Biden’s critical weakness rests, as always, in believing there is an untapped reservoir of goodness and civic-mindedness in the Trumpified Republican Party. Outlining his strategy to break a yearlong legislative logjam, Biden argued for challenging the GOP on what it stands for — but today’s Republicans couldn’t be clearer that they stand for nothing except the complete obstruction of a Democratic Party they regard as an enemy. Biden clearly drew the wrong lessons about Republicans from his eight years witnessing lockstep GOP obstruction as Barack Obama’s vice president.

Faced with challenging long-term structural problems to both America’s economy and its democracy, Biden has once again asked Americans to accept an incrementalist approach. That slow-roll method for passing core elements of Build Back Better may work in limited cases, but it will leave the American people with only a fraction of the structural support they need. That would be a terrible loss for the working class and American families, and a humiliating retreat for a once-confident Democratic Party.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Zamboni explodes at local hockey rink in Kentucky

    Luckily no one was hurt in the alarming explosion.

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Willie O'Ree's jersey retirement night sparks honours and tributes on social media

    Willie O'Ree, who broke the NHL's colour barrier in 1958, got a long-overdue honour in Boston on Tuesday night.

  • 5 Interesting facts about Chelsea

    Are you a fan of Chelsea? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Jokic has 8th triple-double, Nuggets rout Lakers, 133-96

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds for his eighth triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 133-96 on Saturday night. Rookie Bones Hyland had career highs of 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Jeff Green scored a season-high 26 points in Denver’s second straight blowout victory. All five Nuggets starters scored in double figures. The Lakers have lost three straight after winning four in a row. LeBron James had 24 points and ni

  • No title defense for No. 1: Djokovic deported from Australia

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Instead of starting the defense of his Australian Open title on Monday, Novak Djokovic was on his way home, a stunning and unprecedented end to his run of success at Melbourne Park. Djokovic has won nine of his 20 Grand Slam trophies at the Australian Open — including three in a row — and was scheduled to play in the main stadium to conclude Day 1 of the tournament. But the No. 1-ranked player in men's tennis had to be deported from Australia after three Federal Court

  • Alberta Court of Appeal upholds sentence for man who killed Calgary Stampeder

    CALGARY — The Alberta Court of Appeal has upheld the sentence of a man who shot and killed a C-F-L football player outside a Calgary nightclub in 2016. The Appeal Court unanimously dismissed a challenge by Nelson Lugela, who was found guilty in 2019 of second-degree murder in the death of Calgary Stampeder Mylan Hicks. Lugela was sentenced to life in prison with no chance at parole for 18 years. Hicks, who was 23, was with the Stampeders on the practice roster, and was shot twice outside the Mar

  • Patriots, Jones end season with a dud in 47-17 loss to Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After gaining so much ground during Mac Jones’ rookie season, the New England Patriots faltered at the finish. Throttled 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night, the loss showed how much progress the Patriots still need to make to close the gap on their AFC East rivals. “Losing is terrible,” Jones said. “None of us wanted to do that tonight. But there’s nothing we can do about it now. There’s a lot to look forward to and positive and lea

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov