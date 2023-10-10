Biden interviewed by probe into handling of classified files

Mr Biden in the White House

President Joe Biden has met with a justice department official probing how sensitive documents were discovered at his properties after he left office.

Mr Biden voluntarily met with Special Counsel Robert Hur at the White House for two days, officials told reporters.

Mr Hur was appointed after a separate investigation was launched into secret documents found at Donald Trump's home.

Mr Biden has not been charged with any crime. It is not unusual for presidents to be interviewed by investigators.

Ian Sams, a spokesman for Mr Biden, said in a statement that the interview was conducted on Sunday and Monday, and had "concluded" on Monday.

It was personally carried out by Mr Hur, who was chosen by US Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead the investigation.

"As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation," Mr Sams said.

"We would refer other questions to the Justice Department at this time."

The documents were discovered by aides to Mr Biden in an office he used after departing the vice-presidency in 2017.

A later search of his home in Delaware turned up additional documents in his garage.

Mr Biden has previously said that he did not know why the documents were there.

The interview took place amid dramatic tensions in the Middle East and had been scheduled months earlier, the New York Times reported, citing an unnamed White House official.

The conclusion of the interview could be a sign that the investigation may be nearing its end.

Mr Hur's team has yet to decide whether to bring charges against Mr Biden.

In a separate and wider-range investigation, Special Counsel Jack Smith is bringing charges against Mr Trump for allegedly retaining highly-sensitive government documents at his Florida home and golf resort after leaving office.

Story continues

Mr Trump is facing seven charges related to the documents, including wilfully retaining national defence secrets in violation of the Espionage Act.

He is set to go on trial in Miami in May.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.