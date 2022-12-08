Biden insists Brittney Griner prisoner swap 'not a choice' between Paul Whelan

LIBBY CATHEY
In celebrating WNBA star Brittney Griner's release, President Joe Biden made a point on Thursday to say the prisoner swap was "not a choice" between Griner and Paul Whelan, the American former Marine who is still detained in Russia.

"We never forgot about Brittney. We've not forgotten about Paul Whelan who has been unjustly detained in Russia for years. This was not a choice of which American to bring home," Biden said from the White House.

"Sadly, or totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul's case differently than Brittney's, and while we have not yet succeeded in securing Paul's release we are not giving up. We will never give up," he said.

Whelan has spent four years in detention since he was seized in 2018 by Russia's domestic intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service, while visiting Moscow for a friend's wedding. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison on espionage charges but the United States and his family say they were fabricated in order to take him as a political bargaining chip.

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters about the release of WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner by Russia as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Vice President Kamala Harris and Cherelle Griner look the White House in Washington, Dec. 8, 2022. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
The Biden administration remains in close contact with the Whelan family, Biden said, adding they must have "such mixed emotions today."

"We'll keep negotiating in good faith for Paul's release. I guarantee that. I say that to the family. I guarantee you. I urge Russia to do the same to ensure that Paul's health and humane treatment are maintained until we are able to bring him home. I don't want any American to sit wrongfully detained one extra day if we can bring that person home," he said.

MORE: Family of Paul Whelan, former Marine held in Russia, worried after communication cut off

Whelan's twin brother, David, released a statement just ahead of Biden's remarks calling the swap for Griner "the right decision."

"As the family member of a Russian hostage, I can literally only imagine the joy she will have, being reunited with her loved ones, and in time for the holidays. There is no greater success than for a wrongful detainee to be freed and for them to go home. The Biden Administration made the right decision to bring Ms. Griner home, and to make the deal that was possible, rather than waiting for one that wasn't going to happen," he said.

He said officials let them know in advance "that Paul would be left behind," unlike in April, when news broke of former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed's return.

"This is the event we wish for so much for our own family," the Whelans said in April, and again on Thursday. "She will be reunited with her family. Brittney is free. And Paul is still a hostage."

A senior Biden administration official told reporters on a background call that another official had spoken "at length" with Whelan from prison to talk through the news of Griner's release.

"I want to be very clear: This was not a situation where we had a choice of which American to bring home. It was a choice between bringing home one particular American, Brittney Griner, or bringing home none," the official said.

Whelan's family expects to speak with him soon, as they approach the fourth anniversary of his detention.

PHOTO: FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the verdict in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2020. (Sofia Sandurskaya/AP)
Griner will be back in the U.S. within 24 hours, according to officials.

"She's safe. She's on a plane. She's on her way home," Biden said alongside Brittney's wife, Cherelle, Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

MORE: Brittney Griner live updates: WNBA star swapped for Russian Viktor Bout in prisoner exchange

Blinken, in a written statement, praised Griner's release but lamented that Whelan and his family "continue to suffer needlessly."

"Despite our ceaseless efforts, the Russian Government has not yet been willing to bring a long overdue end to his wrongful detention. I wholeheartedly wish we could have brought Paul home today on the same plane with Brittney," Blinken said.

Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, who for months tried to help negotiate a trade for Griner and Whelan and travelled repeatedly to Moscow for meetings, said his team is thrilled Griner is now free but called for the Biden administration to now make Whelan's return a priority.

ABC News' Cindy Smith, Ben Gittleson and Justin Gomez contributed to this report.

