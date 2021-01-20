Biden inaugural address: President promises unity in tough days ahead in inauguration speech

Griffin Connolly
·5 min read
Joe Biden delivered his inaugural speech from the steps of the Capitol. (Getty Images)
Joe Biden delivered his inaugural speech from the steps of the Capitol. (Getty Images)

Joe Biden delivered messages of unity and optimism on Wednesday at his inaugural address, but told Americans “we still have far to go… in this winter of peril” as the nation continues struggling against a “once-in-a-century virus.”

Mr Biden, who was sworn in at 11:48am on Wednesday on the front steps of a heavily fortified US Capitol, promised to “defeat” domestic terrorism in the wake of the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol just two weeks prior and to “restore the soul and secure the future of America.”

The Democratic president has taken over command of the American executive branch from his 2020 election opponent, Republican Donald Trump, with a desire to hit the ground running to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its resultant economic ruin.

Mr Biden did not mention Mr Trump by name, a departure from past inaugural addresses.

But he did make a veiled reference to his predecessor’s attempts over the last two and a half months to overturn the 2020 election results by spouting lies and conspiracy theories about a “stolen” election.

“Democracy has prevailed,” the new president said on Wednesday, adding that he US has learned a “painful lesson” about the fragility of its governmental system since Election Day last November.

“There is truth, and there are lies — lies told for power, and for profit. …. And each of us has a duty and a responsibility as citizens, as Americans, especially as leaders who have pledged to honor our Constitution and protect our nation, to defend the truth, to defeat the lies.”

Several Republican senators and House members who opposed the certification of Mr Biden’s victory and fueled the conspiracy theories about a stolen election attended the inaugural ceremonies.

Mr Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump left for their home in Florida, the ex-president’s Mar-a-Lago resort, earlier on Wednesday, the first time in more than 150 years a president has not been in Washington to see his successor sworn in.

Hitting the ground running

After an afternoon of ceremonial proceedings, including a presidential laying-of-the-wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Mr Biden is getting right to work on Wednesday by signing the most executive orders on Day One of any new administration in US history.

Through executive actions, the president will rejoin the World Health Organisation (WHO) from which Mr Trump withdrew the US last summer as well as the 2016 Paris Climate Agreement; repeal the so-called Muslim Ban barring travel to the US from several majority-Muslim countries; roll back several of Mr Trump’s anti-environmental initiatives; shore up protections for undocumented immigrants known as “Dreamers”; and rescind his predecessor’s 1776 Commission.

But Mr Biden knows that to build a lasting legacy as president, to shape the country for future generations, he can’t simply rule by executive fiat.

The new president is “a Senate guy first and foremost,” an aide from the president’s legislative affairs team told staffers on Capitol Hill on a conference call earlier this week, outlining the plan for his first 10 days in office.

Mr Biden was a US senator from Delaware for 36 years before becoming vice president in 2009.

He is “not a fan of the imperial presidency, and we view these executive orders as building momentum for congressional action, not supplanting it,” the aide said of his presidential agenda.

Mr Biden’s message of unity on Wednesday echoes his central campaign pitch as someone with deep roots in Washington lawmaking circles who can reach across the aisle to help heal political divisions.

His 2020 campaign was built around his personal capacity for empathy and first-hand experience with grief, in a year when millions of people lost parents, children, grandparents, siblings, and others to the coronavirus pandemic, which has now claimed 400,000 American lives.

He has promised to turn the page on the brash, often purposely divisive rhetoric emanating from the White House over the previous four years on everything from race relations and immigration to such democratic fundamentals as voting rights and basic government ethics.

“I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not,” Mr Biden said during his initial victory speech on 7 November 2020.

Unprecedented security

The inauguration of a new president is traditionally a day for celebration, but an eerie quiet had settled over the capital city leading up to Wednesday’s ceremony with the memory of the Capitol riots two weeks early still fresh in everyone’s minds.

American democracy is “both fragile and resilient,” Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri said on Wednesday in an introductory speech at Mr Biden’s swearing-in.

Coast Guard boats with mounted machine guns patrolled the Potomac River.

More than 25,000 members of the National Guard — armed with black assault rifles and wearing full camouflage — stood watch over the nation’s capital before, during, and after the inauguration.

“There are more troops around the Capitol than there are in Afghanistan,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday in a speech on the chamber floor.

Everyone was on high alert for Mr Biden’s big day.

The Supreme Court received a bomb threat shortly after 10am on Wednesday, just two hours before Mr Biden’s speech. Several lawmakers wore body armour to the swearing-in.

A secure zone was established in downtown Washington for the ceremony at the Capitol and the subsequent presidential parade to the White House, with more than a dozen metro stations closed to deter people from travelling into the city.

The Guard had erected fences topped with barbed wire to surround the entire Capitol complex, where the inauguration ceremony commenced at 11am on Wednesday. Among the sacred buildings fenced off were the Capitol itself, the Library of Congress, and the Supreme Court, as well as the six House and Senate office buildings on the outskirts.

Barricades for vehicles extend even farther out: a three-block perimeter in every direction from the nearest vital federal building on Capitol Hill.

The Capitol itself had become a makeshift barracks for the thousands of troops stationed in Washington for the inauguration, with rows upon rows of cots lining the walls of hallways that in ordinary times are the frenzied highways of legislative business.

Latest Stories

  • Report: Blue Jays agree to three-year deal with Michael Brantley

    After locking up top free-agent outfielder George Springer on Wednesday night, the Blue Jays have agreed to a three-year deal with Michael Brantley, according to Hazel Mae.

  • George Springer deal changes everything for Blue Jays

    Signing George Springer will not just help the Blue Jays win more ballgames, it represents an entire paradigm shift for the franchise.

  • Philip Rivers announces retirement after 17 seasons: 'It's just time'

    After 17 seasons, the quarterback is ready to move on to the next phase of his life.

  • Rangers' Brendan Lemieux flops around in hilarious shot-block shift

    After losing an edge, Brendan Lemieux dove in front of a couple hard-nosed shots coming off the stick of Devils blueliner P.K. Subban.

  • Mike Babcock speaks on former players' accusations for first time

    Mike Babcock (somewhat) acknowledged his faults while also disputing details surrounding some unflattering accusations made by his former star players.

  • Adam Silver: NBA considering vaccinating players for COVID-19 to raise awareness in Black communities

    The NBA commissioner believes players can play a prominent role in advocating for the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Ehlers' overtime winner caps Jets' rally over Senators

    Nikolaj Ehlers and the Winnipeg Jets have yet to lead a contest in regulation and yet they've won two of their three games to start the NHL season.

  • Crosby scores in OT to lift Penguins over Capitals

    Sidney Crosby scored 1:11 into overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 5-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

  • A.J. Brown has surgery on both knees, says he should have been 'done for the year in like Week 2'

    Brown delivered the news to his Instagram followers while apparently still under the influence of anesthesia.

  • Sarah Thomas will be first woman to officiate a Super Bowl

    Sarah Thomas became the first full-time woman official in the NFL in 2015.

  • NFC Championship: Packers-Buccaneers preview, live stream, NFL playoff schedule

    The NFC Championship Game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

  • What has basketball learned from the Kyrie experience?

    It remains to be seen how Kyrie Irving will fit in with his superstar teammates James Harden and Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets but the past couple of weeks have forced all basketball fans to wonder who the real Kyrie is and if in fact the 28-year-old is under-appreciated.

  • Caris LeVert after MRI found mass on his kidney: 'This trade could've possibly saved me'

    Caris LeVert is out indefinitely after doctors discovered a mass on his left kidney.

  • Tiger Woods won't take part in Torrey Pines or Riviera after having another back procedure

    Tiger Woods won't take part in the Genesis Invitational, but will still serve as its host.

  • Conor McGregor facing multimillion dollar personal injury lawsuit in Ireland

    Conor McGregor is being sued by a woman and her mother for alleged personal injury.

  • Reports: Blue Jays sign second ex-Astros outfielder in as many days, inking Brantley

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have signed free agent outfielder Michael Brantley to a three-year deal, according to multiple reports. Sportsnet was first to report the deal. The Blue Jays didn't immediately respond for comment. The move Wednesday comes a day after the Blue Jays agreed on a reported six-year, US$150-million deal with outfielder George Springer — a teammate of Brantley's with the Houston Astros — pending a physical. The 33-year-old Brantley is a four-time all-star. He is the son of former Seattle Mariners outfielder and Blue Jays hitting coach Mickey Brantley. Michael Brantley signed with the Astros prior to the 2019 season after playing with Cleveland from 2009-18. Brantley batted .300 with five homers and 22 RBIs in 46 games last season. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Two Saskatchewan Roughriders players opt back into contracts

    REGINA — American wide receiver Demarcus Ayers and defensive back Christian Campbell have opted back into their contracts with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Ayers comes to the Roughriders after three seasons in the NFL with Chicago, New England and Pittsburgh. The University of Houston product was a seventh-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2016. Campbell was a sixth-round pick by Arizona in 2018. He spent parts of two seasons in the NFL with Arizona, New Orleans and San Francisco. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Lions hire Dan Campbell, former Saints assistant, as new head coach

    Former Lions tight end Dan Campbell will replace Matt Patricia in Detroit.

  • Warriors honor Kamala Harris' historic inauguration with moving video for 'MVP'

    The video featuring the dreams of a young Black girl from Oakland ends with chants of MVP. Madame Vice President.

  • World freestyle, snowboard championship in Calgary won't happen

    Calgary will not host the world snowboard and freestyle championship next month. The international governing body of skiing (FIS), Freestyle Canada and Canada Snowboard have abandoned plans to hold the championship Feb. 24 to March 14. Calgary would have been a substitute host for the championship, originally scheduled to be held in China as a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Uncertainty over international travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic was the primary reason to stop pursuing an event that would have brought roughly 500 athletes to Calgary. “Over the past few weeks, our teams have had extensive meetings with all of our key stakeholders including FIS, along with our generous corporate and government partners at all levels," Freestyle Canada chief executive officer Peter Judge said Wednesday in a statement. "At the end of the day — after reviewing all facets of the event — we simply ran out of runway to make these world championships a reality." “While we are gutted, the safety and health of our athletes, coaches, volunteers and staff is, and always will be, our top priority. COVID-19 continues to evolve globally, and we believe this decision is in the best interest of our broader sport community at this time.” Freestyle Canada and Canada Snowboard were working on hosting a month-long series of international events at Canada Olympic Park, which would have included the world championship. “We were endeavouring to give our fans watching at home a much-needed respite from the current climate," Canada Snowboard executive director Dustin Heise said. "But at this point — and as the situation continues to rapidly change — the right thing to do for our athletes and broader community, is to pause. "While this is disappointing, we will now turn our focus to applying that work to bringing the world back to Canada next season in an effort to help our athletes fully prepare for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.” Freestyle Canada and Canada Snowboard will instead try to bring a series of World Cup events to Calgary in December. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021. The Canadian Press