Biden to hold call with allies on Tuesday over Ukraine invasion
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will on Tuesday hold a call with allies to discuss the Ukraine crisis, including on how to coordinate on holding Russia accountable, the White House said.
"The President will convene a secure video call with allies and partners to discuss our continued support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable as part of our close coordination," it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)