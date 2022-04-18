Biden to hold call with allies on Tuesday over Ukraine invasion

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine while announcing proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 at the White House in Washington

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will on Tuesday hold a call with allies to discuss the Ukraine crisis, including on how to coordinate on holding Russia accountable, the White House said.

"The President will convene a secure video call with allies and partners to discuss our continued support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable as part of our close coordination," it said in a statement.

