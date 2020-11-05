How Biden helped Democrats win the Miami-Dade mayoral race, and reset county politics

Joe Biden’s performance in Miami-Dade on Tuesday night left Democrats feeling ill. Daniella Levine Cava’s lopsided win in the county mayoral race left Democrats cheering.

Despite the opposite reactions, both candidates took roughly the same share of votes in Miami-Dade — a measure of the new overlap in presidential politics and county elections.

Biden, a former vice president from Delaware who rarely visited Miami, won 53% of the county’s vote to Donald Trump’s 46%. Levine Cava, a two-term commissioner from Palmetto Bay who speaks Spanish, won 54% of the county’s vote to fellow commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo Jr.’s 46%.

The twin margins help illustrate why political consultants and pollsters think the Levine Cava win marks a new era in county politics for Miami-Dade, where there are 50% more registered Democrats than Republicans.

Democrats see gains in ditching the formal “non-partisan” status of local races in favor of aligning with a presidential candidate sure to post healthy margins in Miami-Dade even if the votes fall short of turning Florida blue in the Electoral College.

“The mayor’s race was defined along partisan lines,” said Fernand Amandi, a Democratic pollster in Coconut Grove who released an October survey showing a 10-point Levine Cava lead thanks to strong support from Democrats. “We can see that in the final results.”

Bovo and Trump carried same vote share

Democrats labeled Miami-Dade as one of the biggest letdowns in the country after Biden managed just an 85,000-vote advantage over President Donald Trump. Four years earlier, Hillary Clinton won the county by nearly 300,000 votes.





There was a mayoral race then, too, but Democrats didn’t even contest the non-partisan race in 2016. The incumbent, Republican Carlos Gimenez, faced challenger Raquel Regalado, also a Republican, and beat her by 12 points.

Trump’s surprising strength in Miami-Dade felled two Democratic congressional incumbents: Rep. Donna Shalala in Florida’s 27th Congressional District, and Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, who lost to Gimenez. The Levine Cava win was an obvious bright spot for Democrats. The last Democrat to hold the office was Alex Penelas, who won reelection in 2000 in a summer primary before that year’s presidential election.

Tuesday brought another win for Democrats: the defeat of a charter amendment allowing non-partisan races for sheriff, elections supervisor and other county posts Florida requires to shift to elected positions in 2024.

The Democratic Party opposed the measure, and its defeat seats up officially partisan races that would overlap with the next presidential election in a county where Democrats account for about 40% of registered voters.

At an event outside her home precinct in Palmetto Bay, Levine Cava suggested she voted for the measure when asked at a press conference. “I’m in favor of non-partisan elections,” she said at a lectern that included her campaign placard and one for Biden.

