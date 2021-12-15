'I'm here to listen': Biden tours Kentucky as residents cope with death, destruction from tornadoes

President Joe Biden arrived in tornado-ravaged Kentucky Wednesday, ready to lend a sympathetic ear and the assistance of the federal government.

“I’m here to listen," Biden said after taking an aerial tour of the damage in Mayfield, one of the hardest hit communities. "I think the vast majority of Americans know what you’ve been through just looking on the television.”

He said he's never seen so much damage from a tornado.

Biden spoke inside a corrugated steel airport hangar where food, bottles of water, clothes and toys were stacked on pallets. An American flag hung on the wall behind Biden, who sat with state and local officials at folding tables.

Lamenting that he's been in "too many of these meetings" on disaster relief, Biden said he's impressed by how people work together after a tragedy.

“There’s no red tornadoes or blue tornadoes," the president said.

Entering Mayfield, Biden passed past block after block of wrecked buildings. Trucks lay on their backs at an RV dealership. The president visited one of the town's churches, which was completely destroyed by the tornado.

"We're going to stay until this gets finished and totally reconstructed," Biden said while in downtown Mayfield. "A lot of people have gone through a god-awful mess. Right now, they're just recovering from the shock of it all."

He stopped to talk to a woman sitting among a pile of rubble. Next to her was a handmade sign that read: “God is good. Beaten but not defeated.”

Biden later thanked the faith-based groups that are helping the community, saying they are “doing God’s work.” The group he was walking with stopped in the middle of the street at one point to pray.

The presidential vehicle carrying President Joe Biden drives past rubble created by a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, on December 15, 2021.

In Dawson Springs, where many homes were flatted and trees shredded, Biden will talk about the administration's response to extreme weather after touring a ravaged neighborhood.

"The president’s message today is that he and the federal government intend to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes," White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on the flight to Kentucky.

Biden was joined by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Federal Emergency Management Administrator Deanne Criswell.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., traveled with Biden to Kentucky.

President Joe Biden speaks as he attends a briefing from local leaders on the storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather at Mayfield Graves County Airport in Mayfield, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

The string of tornadoes ripped across five states on Friday and Saturday, leveling buildings, tearing apart homes and killing at least 88 people from Arkansas to Illinois. Kentucky bore the brunt of the storms, with the death toll standing at 75 people as of Wednesday and more than 100 still unaccounted for in the state.

The largest and most devastating of the tornadoes directly hit Mayfield – one of Biden's stops in Kentucky – which is home to the candle manufacturing plant where more than 100 people were working when the storm hit. Eight of the factory's employees are among the dead, according to local officials.

This aerial image taken on December 13, 2021, shows tornado damage after extreme weather hit the region in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Across Kentucky, more than 20,000 people remained without power, as federal, state and local emergency disaster personnel scrambled to help residents recover.

The federal government has sent 61 generators; 144,000 liters of water; 74,000 meals; 18,500 blankets; 5,100 cots and 1,500 tarps, according to the White House.

A wireless emergency communications center has been activated at the site of the collapsed candle factory for charging and internet service.

The Army Corps of Engineers is helping with debris removal, power restoration and infrastructure assessment.

'We can expect more': Did climate change play a role in the deadly weekend tornadoes?

Beshear said state officials have been working closely with the White House to coordinate Biden's trip.

Biden issued an emergency declaration on Saturday in the immediate aftermath of the storm to get federal resources to Kentucky more quickly. The president has told Beshear and the governors of other affected states that federal disaster officials will get resources to them quickly

"This administration has made it clear to every governor: whatever they need, when they need it," Biden said earlier this. "We'll get it to them ... as rapidly as we can. And that's what we're doing here in Kentucky."

