Biden heads to church while Trump goes golfing, still insisting he won election

Joe Biden spent Sunday morning at church while Donald Trump returned to his golf course in Virginia for a second day, as he continued to insist he won the 2020 election.

Mr Biden attended the 10.30 am Mass at St Joseph On the Brandywine Catholic Church in Willimington with his wife and grandchildren.

On the same morning, Mr Trump sent six tweets, all flagged by Twitter, maintaining he won the election, before getting in his second round of golf for the weekend.

Mr Trump arrived at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling shortly before 10 am, according to the White House press pool.

The president was at the same golf course on Saturday as the election was declared for Mr Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press.

While Mr Trump hasn't appeared in-person since the election results were announced, he was seen in video footage from the golf course posing with a bride on her wedding day.

As club members shouted "we love you" and "great job, Mr President", Mr Trump responded "We've got a long way to go", eluding to the legal battle ahead as he contests the results in key states.

Posing with thumbs up next to the bride, he said "have a great life, right?" before returning to the White House.

While Mr Trump has not made an official in-person speech since the election was called, there has been no shortage of tweets from him claiming the election was stolen and that he won by "A LOT".