Biden heads to border in El Paso amid surge in illegal migrant crossings, GOP criticism

Michael Collins and Lauren Villagran, USA TODAY
·7 min read

EL PASO, Texas – Facing criticism that he hasn’t done enough to stop illegal border crossings, President Joe Biden heads Sunday to the U.S.-Mexico border to assess the growing crisis and review enforcement operations.

Biden’s trip to the southern border – his first since he became president two years ago – comes amid a surge in mass migration at the border in El Paso, Texas. It also comes as Biden is preparing for two days of meetings in Mexico City with North American leaders to discuss immigration and other issues.

The latest

  • Where he’s going: Biden is traveling to El Paso, where last month Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a state of emergency in response to the worsening migrant crisis, which has left scores of people sleeping on the streets and has seriously strained shelter operations.

  • What’s he doing: Biden will assess border enforcement operations at the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry – the busiest port in El Paso – and visit a migrant services center, where he will meet with local elected officials and faith and community leaders who have been partners in managing the historic number of migrants fleeing political oppression and economic collapse in their home countries.  Biden also is expected to call on Congress to fully fund his border security request and pass legislation overhauling the nation’s immigration system. Biden has requested $3.5 billion to address the humanitarian crisis at the border, but Congress provided just $1.6 billion in the funding bill approved late last month.

  • New migrant policy: On the same day he announced his trip to El Paso, Biden unveiled a new migrant policy to confront the surge of asylum seekers at the border. Under the new policy, the administration will expel up to 30,000 migrants a month from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Haiti and Cuba, which make up the majority of those crossing the border. Typically, these individuals would be returned to their home nations, but the U.S. has no diplomatic relationship with Venezuela and fraught ties with Nicaragua and Cuba. Mexico has agreed to accept migrants  from each of the four countries.

  • Why he’s going to Mexico: After the trip to El Paso, Biden is heading to Mexico City, where the most significant migration to the U.S. since World War II will take center stage in two days of talks with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Besides immigration, climate change, competitiveness and security also are on the agenda. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will participate in some of the talks.

Migrants crossed the Rio Grande and approach the Texas National Guard to enquire when they will be allowed to be processed by Customs and Border Protection to seek asylum in El Paso, Texas on Dec. 20, 2022.
Migrants crossed the Rio Grande and approach the Texas National Guard to enquire when they will be allowed to be processed by Customs and Border Protection to seek asylum in El Paso, Texas on Dec. 20, 2022.

Top takeaways

The number of migrants crossing the U.S. border with Mexico – some lawfully seeking asylum, others entering illegally – has risen dramatically during Biden’s first two years in office, generating a flood of criticism from Republicans who say his administration has been ineffective on border security.

More than 2.38 million migrant stops were reported during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, the first time the number topped 2 million. U.S. Customs and Border Protection saw an average 1,800 migrant encounters per day in El Paso in December. The agency has reported more than 50,000 migrant encounters each in October, November and December.

Dozens of people – including many who crossed unlawfully after being barred from seeking asylum at the border – continue to sleep on streets in downtown El Paso. The city has provided buses for migrants to warm up in, and local faith and nonprofit organizations are providing meals.

State and local officials fear an even bigger influx of asylum seekers if the U.S. Supreme Court ends a Trump-era public health law that allows U.S. authorities to quickly expel migrants. Biden has tried to end the controversial Title 42 program, but Republicans have sued to keep the restrictions in place.

Just days before the restrictions were to expire, the Supreme Court ruled late last month that the administration cannot stop the expulsion of migrants under the program. The justices said they will hear arguments about the program in the upcoming year.

Biden’s new policy of turning back illegal migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Haiti and Cuba will stand even if the Supreme Court overturns Title 42. At the same time, the U.S. said it would accept 30,000 migrants per month from those four nations for two years if they have eligible sponsors, pass vetting and background checks and don't attempt to cross the southwest border.

Still, the new policy angered asylum and immigration advocates, who have had a rocky relationship with the president.

What they are saying

  • "The federal government has been our partner on this humanitarian crisis and has provided much needed financial support as we assist with this critical federal issue. While President Biden is fully aware of the challenges we have been facing, it is always helpful to see things with your own eyes.” –El Paso Mayor Oscar Lesser

  • "Decades of Congress addressing immigration solely as a border issue, while actively shrinking legal pathways, and failing to get beyond paralyzing political gridlock has created a humanitarian crisis that is being unfairly shouldered by communities like mine. … El Paso has been the epicenter of this humanitarian crisis. We are feeling the effects of decades of failed and outdated immigration policy." –Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas

  • “While I’m glad President Biden will finally come to the border, his visit can’t be a check-the-box photo-op like his border czar’s stunt more than a year and a half ago, which was unserious and unacceptable. He must take the time to learn from some of the experts I rely on the most, including local officials and law enforcement, landowners, nonprofits, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s officers and agents, and folks who make their livelihoods in border communities on the front lines of his crisis.” – Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas

  • "It’s about time President Biden visited the border to see for himself the crisis his open border policies have created." – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has been a relentless critic of Biden's border policies, in a Twitter post. Abbott's office did not respond to a question on whether the Republican, who this month will begin his third term, would greet the Democratic president in El Paso.

  • “We are deeply disappointed at Biden’s shameful expansion of Trump’s Title 42 policy, which further cements his predecessor's anti-immigrant legacy. … All people have the right to seek asylum and life-saving legal protection, regardless of their race, nationality or current ties within the United States. Biden must make good on his promise to build a more welcoming and inclusive immigration system.” – Layla Razavi, interim executive director of the advocacy group Freedom for Immigrants

Why it matters

Biden is under pressure to detail his plans for dealing with a surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. Border security is a top priority for Republicans, who took control of the House in the November midterm elections and have criticized the Democrat for not visiting the border. Republicans have also vowed to investigate the administration’s handling of the issue.

Biden said that while “extreme Republicans” will use immigration as a campaign issue, “now they have a choice. They can keep using immigration to try to score political points or they can help solve the problem...and come together to fix the broken system.”

Want to know more? Here’s what you missed.

Mexican captures son of infamous drug lord Arrest of El Chapo's son Ovidio Guzman throws Mexico into chaos ahead of Biden visit

A blow to Biden's ability to set immigration policy Supreme Court blocks Biden administration for now from ending migrant expulsions under Title 42

Crossing the southern border Migrants seeking asylum cross into the US

Border cities prepare for Title 42 battle, how to deal with grief 5 Things podcast

U.S. immigration The cost of immigrating to the US could get more expensive. Here's what you need to know.

Contributing: USA Today’s Joey Garrison and The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden to visit southern border amid jump in illegal migrant crossings

Latest Stories

  • US Department of Energy rejects initial bids to resupply oil stockpile

    The DOE last month had said it would purchase up to 3 million barrels for delivery to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in February, the first buy since last year’s record 180-million-barrel release to tame U.S. pump prices. “Following review of the initial submission, DOE will not be making any award selections for the February delivery window,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Vikings look to steady themselves for playoffs against Bears

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings come into the regular-season finale with the NFC North championship secured, a home game in the playoffs guaranteed and a bitter taste in their mouths. A lopsided loss last week left them staggering. They hope to steady themselves before the playoffs start. The Vikings will try to do just that when they visit the Chicago Bears to close out the regular season on Sunday. “Momentum is real, and it’s really big in the playoffs," defensive tackle Harrison Phillips

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Reports: Raptors offered Fred VanVleet $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Predators beat Capitals 3-2 for third straight win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan McDonagh built an NHL career on blocking shots and keeping the puck out of his team's net. Every once in a while, he can score when it matters, too. McDonagh had a highlight-reel goal late in the third period to help the Nashville Predators beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Friday night. The defensive defenseman with the two Stanley Cup rings got in all alone on goal and finished for his first of the season with 3:16 left to give his team a third consecutive victory. “Every

  • In The Rings: Formative steps underway for curling players' association

    A new quadrennial has done little to improve the often perplexing elite curling scene. A sport that still clings to amateur roots despite a growing shift to professional status seems stunted by a lack of unity among the various power brokers. Many elite domestic and international curlers have had issues for years with scheduling, convoluted ranking point setups, rule changes and in many cases, a general lack of communication. "There's not a whole lot of working together with this," Canadian skip

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 3 weeks

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games. Williamson was hurt Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has appeared in 29 of the season’s first 37 games for the Pelicans (23-14), who entered Tuesday a game out of first place in the Western C

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • McDonagh helps Predators beat Capitals for 3rd straight win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan McDonagh scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Friday night for their third straight win. Thomas Novak and Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which is 4-0-1 in its last five games to inch closer to a playoff position in the Western Conference. McDonagh’s goal with 3:16 left was a highlight-reel move to the net and finish by the defensive defenseman far more known for

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl