Biden Goes Full 'Dark Brandon' In Scathing Impression Of Republican Hypocrisy

Ed Mazza
·3 min read
Biden Goes Full 'Dark Brandon' In Scathing Impression Of Republican Hypocrisy

President Joe Biden seems to be taking the gloves off ― and his supporters are loving it.

At an event Thursday, he not only called out Republicans for claiming credit for the infrastructure projects they voted against, he even did an impression of the typical GOP lawmaker doing just that.

The $1.2 trillion bill to improve roads, bridges, ports, water systems, high-speed internet and more passed with the help of 13 Republicans in the House and 19 in the Senate.

“We got a little help from Republicans. Not a lot, but enough to get it passed,” Biden said at the Democratic National Committee’s Summer Meeting. “But the truth is, there are a lot more Republicans taking credit for that bill than actually voted for it.”

Indeed, numerous GOP lawmakers have crowed about the projects coming to their states and districts as if they had had a hand in it when it fact they voted against it.

Biden launched into an impression of them.

“Now we’re gonna build this new bridge here. We’re all for it. And, by the way, this new road,” he said, before reverting to his normal voice: “I love ’em, man. They ain’t got no shame. They don’t have any shame.”

Biden used a similar line last year, minus the impression

“Some people have no shame,” he said of Republicans who were bragging about the projects that would benefit their districts, funded from the bills they voted against. “But I’m happy they know that it benefited their constituents.”

He promised not to name them, but he held up a list of 13 examples, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), according to NBC News.

But Thursday night’s comments, including his voice-switching gimmick, are part of a more recent pattern from Biden, a feisty side that supporters have taken to calling “Dark Brandon.”

That refers to the “Brandon” nickname once used as an insult against the president by conservatives, now coopted by his supporters on the left:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • US: Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians forced to Russia

    The U.S. said Wednesday it has evidence that “hundreds of thousands” of Ukrainian citizens have been interrogated, detained and forcibly deported to Russia in “a series of horrors” overseen by officials from Russia’s presidency. Russia immediately dismissed the allegation as “fantasy,” calling it the latest invention in a Western disinformation campaign. The charge came during a Security Council meeting called by the United States and Albania to discuss Russia’s “filtration operations.”

  • Trump threatens lawsuit against Fox News over Lincoln Project ad: ‘See you all in Court!’

    Ex-president lashes out after ad appears on local TV station

  • Flyers coach John Tortorella has 'major concerns' about team's locker room

    John Tortorella hasn't been impressed with the Flyers' locker-room culture so far.

  • Canadian beach volleyball duo Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson finish 2nd in debut at Chicago Open

    The Canadian beach volleyball duo of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson finished second in their professional debut at the AVP Pro Tour's Chicago Open on Sunday. Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson were defeated 2-1 (21-18, 17-21, 15-10) by Americans Taryn Klot and Kristen Nuss in the final. It was the second loss the Canadian duo suffered to Klot and Nuss at the event, following a 2-0 result (21-18, 21-15) on Friday. Last week, Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan, Canada's most decorated women's

  • Canada to open world junior hockey championships against Czechs in Halifax

    HALIFAX — Canada's junior men's hockey team face Czechia to open its defence of its world championship gold medal on Boxing Day in Halifax. Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation released the schedule on Tuesday for the tournament, Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Moncton and Halifax. Canada is in Group A in Halifax with Sweden, Czechia, who the Canadians beat in the 2022 semifinal, Germany and Austria. Finland, the defending silver medallists, open the tournament on Boxing Day against Sw

  • No margin for error for Canadian men at Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    Canada coach Henry Paul knows there is no margin for error at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town. The tournament features the "winner takes all" knockout format introduced four years ago at the tournament in San Francisco, with a single loss taking teams out of championship contention. The 24-country men's field in Cape Town sees 10th-seeded Canada open against No. 23 Zimbabwe on Friday with the winner facing No. 7 France in the round of 16. In contrast, stops on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Former TFC defender savours U.S. Open Cup run with second-tier Sacramento Republic FC

    Todd Dunivant won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2005 as a member of the Los Angeles Galaxy. After a 17-year wait, the former Toronto FC defender has another crack at hoisting the historic trophy — this time as president and GM of second-tier Sacramento Republic FC. The USL Championship side takes on Orlando City SC at the MLS team's home stadium on Wednesday with the cup on the line. The game is already a sellout with 25,500 expected in attendance. Sacramento kicked off its cup run on April 7,

  • NFL Week 1 Picks: Josh Allen's Bills ready to roll

    Ahead of the NFL kickoff, Voch Lombardi previews Bills @ Rams, Raiders @ Chargers and Bucs @ Cowboys.

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Atlanta United suspends star striker Josef Martinez ahead of Toronto FC visit

    Atlanta United will be without star striker Josef Martinez when it hosts Toronto FC on Saturday. Atlanta announced Wednesday that the 29-year-old Venezuelan, who leads the MLS club in scoring with eight goals this season, has been suspended for one game "for conduct detrimental to the team." While the club did not detail the misbehaviour, reports said he had been involved in a locker-room altercation with coach Gonzalo Pineda following Sunday's 2-1 loss in Portland with Martinez scoring for Atla

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Winnipeg basketball tournament aims to reduce period poverty for Zimbabwe women, girls

    The Manitoba Basketball African Association held its annual Ball for a Cause tournament this weekend, and Winnipeggers from across the African diaspora played to reduce period poverty for women and girls in rural Zimbabwe. Dennis Maritim, chairperson of the Ball for a Cause tournament, previously played for team Kenya. He said the basketballers are in it for their love of the game and to support a good cause. "None of the players even care about what the prize is.… There's no prize," he told gue

  • Pair of season bests propel Aaron Brown to top-3 finishes at Diamond League Final

    Canada's Aaron Brown accomplished what he set out to do at the Diamond League Final — and then some. The Toronto native, who'd never achieved a top-three finish at the season-ending track and field event, placed second in the 200 metres and third in the 100 metres on Thursday in Zurich. Brown told CBC Sports earlier this week he was "eager" to land a top-three finish in Switzerland for the first time in his career. The 30-year-old, who led off Canada's golden 4x100m relay team at July's world ch

  • Begelton paces Stampeders to 26-18 win over frustrated Elks

    CALGARY — Reggie Begelton didn’t have to look far for motivation on Labour Day at McMahon Stadium. After catching a pair of touchdown passes from Jake Maier to lead his Calgary Stampeders to a 26-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks, Begelton praised the 30,479 fans in the stands for their support. “When you get the crowd in it, it makes it that much sweeter,” said Begelton, who caught five passes for 57 yards. “The juices get going. You don’t have to find it. It’s there already.” Maier referred to

  • Canada's Duvernay-Tardif would love one more NFL season before calling it a career

    Laurent Duvernay-Tardif isn't ready to walk away from the NFL just yet. The Super Bowl champion, who'd put his NFL career on hold to begin a residency program at a Montreal-area hospital to fulfil doctorate requirements, is hoping for one more football season before retiring this winter. He requested a five-month leave of absence from the residency program, which began on Monday. "It kind of fits perfectly with the beginning of football season," Duvernay-Tardif told The Canadian Press. "So I don

  • Canadiens sign Kirby Dach to four-year deal, place Carey Price on off-season LTIR

    BROSSARD, Que. — Kirby Dach has agreed to a four-year, US$13.45-million contract with the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Wednesday. The 21-year-old centre, who was a restricted free agent, had 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 70 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021-22. Dach's contract carries an average annual value of $3.625 million per season. In a corresponding move to get under the NHL's off-season salary cap, Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes told reporters star goalte