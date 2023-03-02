Biden gives SOTU, faces heat for Ohio train derailment; Haley enters race: last month in politics

February proved a mixed bag for President Joe Biden.

He kicked off February by delivering his second State of the Union address, a generally well-received address that laid the groundwork for a likely reelection campaign in 2024 even as several Republicans ​​​​heckled him during the speech.

However, criticism of the Biden administration following the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train, which spilled hazardous waste in East Palestine, Ohio, put a damper on any planned announcement.

And as Biden prepares to launch his bid, the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is slowing beginning to heat up. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley officially launched her bid for office, making campaign stops in Iowa and New Hampshire — key early voting states.

What happened last month in politics?

The Biden administration faced GOP backlash following a disastrous train derailment in northeastern Ohio that spilled hazardous waste into the surrounding town of East Palestine near the Pennsylvania border.

Scientists concluded that the COVID-19 pandemic probably originated with an unintentional laboratory leak in Wuhan, China, according to a recent classified intelligence report by experts from the Department of Energy.

Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and walked the war-torn streets of Kyiv in a surprise visit that marked the anniversary of Russia's invasion into the country.

Haley officially joined the race for the White House, becoming the first big-name Republican to challenge former President Donald Trump.

The Georgia grand jury investigating Trump and his allies for pressuring state elections officials during the 2020 election recommended perjury charges for unnamed witnesses, according to the panel's final report.

Biden administration under scrutiny after Ohio train derailment

About 50 train cars derailed in northeastern Ohio Feb. 3, near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, which resulted in an chemical fire and sparked a variety of environmental, safety and health concerns.

Following the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, Republicans blamed the Biden administration for not acting more quickly to address potential health issues from the toxic release.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during a news conference near the site of the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) ORG XMIT: OHMF101

Democrats responded by blaming the Trump administration's rollback of safety rules and cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency.

However, there is no direct correlation between the derailment and the Trump administration's repeal of rail safety rules because the regulation wouldn't have applied to the train.

Georgia grand jury report recommends perjury charges

The Georgia grand jury responsible for investigating interference in the 2020 election by Trump and his allies recommended perjury charges for unnamed witnesses over concerns they lied under oath, according to the heavily redacted final report.

The released portions of the report also showed that the jury found no evidence of fraud during the election despite the repeated claims by the former president.

"The Grand Jury heard extensive testimony on the subject of alleged election fraud from poll workers, investigators, technical experts, and State of Georgia employees and officials, as well as from persons still claiming that such fraud took place," the panel wrote. "We find by unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election."

Biden pledges support to Ukraine

Biden surprised the world with an unexpected visit to Kyiv to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine ahead of his scheduled three-day trip to Poland.

The president met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they walked the country's war-torn streets together. The visit was a symbolic one as Ukraine had been intensely lobbying the U.S. for additional weapons.

President Joe Biden, left, walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an unannounced visit, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.

Ahead of his meeting with Zelenskyy, Biden said it was "critical" that there was no doubt of U.S. support of Ukraine.

During his visit, Biden announced nearly $500 million of additional security assistance to Ukraine, which would include more military equipment. The President also said that additional sanctions against Russia would be announced that same week.

Haley launches presidential bid, hits the trail

The former South Carolina governor kicked off her first campaign event as a presidential candidate with a speech in her home state before stopping in New Hampshire on her way to Iowa.

Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations under the Trump administration, is the first prominent non-Trump Republican to enter the presidential race and challenge the former president for the GOP's nomination.

While Haley has only mentioned Trump in passing, the 51-year-old's campaign is focusing on age and her "new generation" mantra — a dig at both Biden, 80, and Trump, 76.

